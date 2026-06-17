CSOs Want Urgent Action on Gas Bubbles in Rivers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt



Civil Society Organisations have called for urgent action on gas bubbles largely sighted in Bille Community in Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The CSOs, including Social Action, Kebetkache Women Development and Resource Centre, Chikoko Movement, Civil Rights Action, MiiDeekor, Health of Mother Earth (HOMEF), the IYC Eastern Zone, Center for Gender Equity and Sustainable Development, among others, lamented the persistent gas leak that poses grave health, environmental, and safety risks to residents of the area.

The call was made when the CSOs toured several spots in Bille where gas was seen bubbling from the ground, water, and residential wells, as the people of the community urged the federal government to declare a state of emergency in the area.

Residents disclosed that they first observed signs of the gas leak last year when bubbles began appearing on surrounding water bodies, while fumes emerged from water wells and cracks developed in parts of the community. Investigations later indicated that underground gas was escaping to the surface.

Speaking during the tour and subsequent town hall meeting titled People’s Assembly Parliament, the Executive Director of Social Action, Isaac Osuoka, accused the federal government and its regulatory agencies of allegedly abandoning the community despite the severity of the situation.

He stated that all groundwater in Bille has been “totally and completely polluted,” destroying fish, aquatic life, and the traditional livelihoods of residents.

“We are here today because of the failure of the Nigerian state. This hydrocarbon eruption started in 2025. For over six months now, the people of Bille have been going through this, and the Nigerian state has failed to respond,” he said.

Osuoka faulted President Bola Tinubu, who also serves as Minister of Petroleum, for allegedly failing to protect the Niger Delta. According to him, “President Tinubu appointed himself Petroleum Minister with the responsibility to protect the interests of Nigeria and Nigerians, including the lands. But Bille Kingdom is not protected.

“NOSDRA came here to do tests. They did air tests, water tests, soil tests, and they have lied that the air quality in Bille is safe.”

Osuoka also criticised the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) for alleged inactiveness to the situation, adding: “Up till now, NUPRC has not done anything. They have done nothing to respond to the emergency in Bille. There is a health crisis in Bille. People are at risk of death. This community can burn down any day, but NUPRC has not responded.”

He added that the Federal Ministry of Health, Ministry of Water Resources, and emergency agencies “have done nothing in Bille,” describing the situation as an outrage.

While commending River State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, for donating N100 million through his representative for a medical outreach, Osuoka said the intervention was, however, inadequate.

“I commend Governor Fubara for his intervention, but he has not demonstrated adequate responsibility over the matters of Bille and the Niger Delta. This community, the people of Bille, are citizens of Rivers State; they are citizens of Nigeria; they are sick, and there is an emergency here that deserves more than just that response.”

The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Chairman, Eastern Zone, Datolu Sukubo, said the Federal Government has failed to intervene in the Bille gas leaks since October last year and accused NNPCL and oil companies of avoiding responsibility.

He threatened that “If the government doesn’t declare a state of emergency on this Bille situation, they should prepare to bring all their armies to come and shoot us at the platforms.”

Also speaking, a prominent Niger Delta environmental activist, Ms. Annkio Briggs, said the scale of the crisis had gone beyond temporary interventions and required decisive action from the federal government.

The paramount ruler of Bille Kingdom, His Majesty Igbikingeri Herbert, who spoke through Chief Napoleon Hezekiah, Secretary, Land Health and Environment Committee, Bille Council of Chiefs, expressed sadness that “the environment is highly polluted, the air quality is bad, the water quality is bad, and all parameters are above permissible level.”

He called on the federal government to act now and not sleep on the situation in Bille Kingdom.

Meanwhile, in commemoration of the Day of the African Child 2026, the Executive Director of the Centre for Gender Equity and Sustainable Development, Chief Constance Meju, regretted that the oil spills and pollution have destroyed creeks and shallow wells that children depend on, saying that many still drink water that causes diarrhea, skin rashes, and long-term health damage.

Meju, who is also a Port Harcourt-based media guru, stressed that “every community must have access to clean water. When children have water, they have health. When they have health, they have a future.”

She added: “Right now, fire is burning in Billie in Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State where gas is bubbling underneath the ground, forcing contaminated water to be thrown up, eliciting fear and panic among the people.”