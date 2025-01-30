Mutfwang Sacks, Replaces Five Commissioners, Set to Rejig Cabinet

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, may be set to rejig his cabinet having sacked and immediately approved nomination for replacement of the five sacked commissioners.

In a statement, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Samuel Jatau, disclosed that the governor has approved the disengagement of the following commissioners, Budget and Economic Planning, Mr. Chrysanthus Dawam; Science and Technology, Mr. Obed Goselle; Tourism, Culture and Hospitality, Jamila Tukur; Youths and Sports Development, Noel Nkup; and Commerce and Industry, Sule Musa

Jatau added that the governor has consequently approved the nomination of the following persons for their replacement- Joyce Ramnap, Sunday Alex, Slyvanus Dongtoe, Nicolas Bamnong, and Cornelius Doeyok.

The statement further extended the governor’s appreciation and best wishes to the disengaged commissioners in their future endeavours.