Edo Community Youths Threaten Shutdown Of Oil Firm’s Facilities

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Youths of Abiala community in Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area of Edo State have threatened to shut down operations at Elcrest E&P Nigeria Limited unless their demands are met within 21 days.

The oil company, which operates the Abiala field, has come under fire for allegedly neglecting the community during its recent dredging activities, a development which they claimed led to huge economic losses for indigenes and residents of the area.

The community’s agitation was contained in a protest letter addressed to the Managing Director of Elcrest E&P Nigeria Limited, signed by Felix Jemigbeyi as President; Difference Emmanuel, Vice-President; Touwemi Jorues and Raphael Tori, PRO 1 and 2, respectively in Warri, Delta State.

In the letter, made available to journalists in Warri Friday, which was also copied to relevant security agencies, including the Inspector General of Police, the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Commander, Army Base, Koko, Warri North LGA, among others, the youths accused the oil firm of undermining their peaceful disposition to yield to their requests.

“We will no longer tolerate being sidelined. It is unacceptable that despite our peaceful disposition, our simple requests for job opportunities and fair compensation remain ignored,” declared Jemigbeyi, President of the Abiala Community Youth Executive Committee.

The community had articulated a clear set of demands to the oil firm, including a commitment to ensure 60 per cent of unskilled and 40 per cent of skilled employment opportunities from Elcrest’s operations go to the local youth.

Besides, they are demanding that all non-technical contracts be awarded to Abiala’s indigenous contractors and fair compensation for landowners affected by the company’s dredging activities.

“The lives and livelihoods of our people have suffered due to the operations of Elcrest E&P,” stated Emmanuel, the vice-president of the youth group.

According to him, “We are not against the company pursuing its business goals. However, as the host community, we expect to benefit from the resources taken from our land.”

In the protest letter, the youth expressed disappointment at the company’s perceived indifference.

“It is shocking that despite multiple communications and clear explanations of our situation, your company has failed to acknowledge our legitimate demands,” the letter stated.

Elcrest E&P’s controversial history, including a catastrophic explosion in 2020 that shut down production, further complicates their operations in the Niger Delta.

The community fears that their continued neglect could provoke a response that might affect the overall oil production in Nigeria.

On the legal front, the community’s lawyer, Eric K. Omare, reiterated their demands, emphasising that compliance with the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) does not absolve Elcrest E&P from providing job opportunities and compensations owed to the community.

“Your obligations under the PIA do not negate the necessity for fair employment practices and community engagement,” Omare asserted.

The oil firm had, in a letter dated January 29, 2025, asserted that they had complied with the PIA, but Omare noted that the claims were unfounded as Elcrest had not yet established the Host Community Development Trust required by the PIA, which undermines the company’s claims of compliance.

He also clarified that while the PIA governs the host communities’ relationships, it does not specifically address employment and contracting opportunities, which are central to the community’s demands.

The letter emphasised that compliance with the PIA does not exempt Elcrest from fulfilling other legal obligations to the community.

The Warri-based lawyer further noted that the youth representatives have not been included in the governance structures set up by Elcrest, which violates regulations promoting youth participation in community development.

Meanwhile, the youth, in the letter, made it clear that if their requests were not addressed within the stipulated time frame, they were prepared to take drastic measures against the oil firm.

“This isn’t just about our demands anymore; it’s about our dignity as a community,” Jemigbeyi added.

The letter further read: “We consider your blatant refusal to comply with our simple demands, despite peacefully carrying on your business without any interference from us as an act of provocation and a slap on us as a community.

“We had thought that you would tread the path of peace and harmonious co-existence with us as a community, but it seems we are wrong. We will no longer condone your neglect of our community and refusal to give us our due benefits as a host community.

“In the light of the above, we, the Abiala Community Youth, give you, Elcrest E & P Nigeria Limited, 21 from the receipt of this letter to yield to our demands as encapsulated above or risk shutting down your facilities in our community.”