Emeka Offor Commits $5m to Rotary’s Maternal, Child Health Programme 

Nigerian Rotary member and philanthropist Sir Emeka Offor has committed $5 million through the Sir Emeka Offor Foundation (SEOF) to The Rotary Foundation to expand and strengthen its initiative aimed at reducing maternal and neonatal mortality in high-need areas of Nigeria.

Speaking on this development, Offor, who is a member of the Rotary Club of Oraifite, District 9142, Nigeria, said: “Helping mothers and babies survive and thrive is among the greatest investments we can make in Nigeria’s future. We have seen a unique opportunity to build upon a Rotary-led program to further turn the tide on maternal and child mortality by working together. This partnership marks a powerful step forward for the health and wellbeing of families across Nigeria.”

Nigeria has some of the highest maternal and newborn mortality rates in the world. Improving access to prenatal care and skilled deliveries in equipped facilities has been shown to reduce this burden.

Recognising this, the Rotary-led program trains health workers, upgrades clinics, engages communities, and strengthens health data systems.

Two years into implementation, supported facilities in four target regions have reported increased antenatal visits and reductions of 20 per cent in maternal deaths and 28 per cent in neonatal deaths. The $5 million gift from the SEOF reflects these early successes and will help expand the programme’s reach.

In his comments, Chair of the Trustees of The Rotary Foundation, said Mark Maloney, said: “This extraordinary commitment from the SEOF comes at a critical time in our member’s efforts to improve maternal and child health in Nigeria. We deeply appreciate Sir Emeka’s partnership and his strong belief in Rotary’s ability to reach even more communities and create lasting change for the health and wellbeing of families for generations to come.”

Rotary’s ‘Together for Healthy Families in Nigeria’ programme was first launched by Rotary members in Nigeria and Germany, in partnership with the Rotary Action Group for Reproductive, Maternal and Child Health (RMCH), the Federal Ministry of Health, and leading professional health associations. In 2022, it was the second program to receive a Programs of Scale grant from The Rotary Foundation, an annual competitive process that awards $2 million to an evidence-based initiative driven by Rotary members with the capability for scaling up to help more people.

Sir Emeka Offor is chairman of the Chrome Group, a Nigerian-based conglomerate with interests spanning oil and gas, insurance and finance, power and energy, telecommunications, logistics and port management, and travel and hospitality.

A long-time Rotary member and supporter, he is part of the Arch C. Klumph Society’s Platinum Trustee Circle, which recognises contributions between $2.5 million and $4.99 million. He has donated over $3 million to The Rotary Foundation, supporting four of Rotary’s key areas of focus: peace and conflict management, maternal and child health, basic education and literacy, and polio eradication.

In 2019, his leadership gift of $250,000 helped inspire the creation of Rotary’s first Peace Center in Africa, located at Makerere University in Kampala, Uganda. He has also contributed more than $4 million to polio eradication efforts in Nigeria, making him the largest individual donor to this cause on the African continent. Among his many contributions, he funded the construction of a 1,600-seat Rotary Hall at the Rotary Centre Complex in Abuja, unveiled on 20 June 2020, at a cost exceeding N100 million.

Rotary members throughout the world develop and implement sustainable, community-driven projects that fight disease, promote peace, provide clean water, support education, help mothers and children, grow local economies and protect the environment. Over the last 100 years, $5.5 billion has been awarded through The Rotary Foundation – Rotary’s charitable arm that helps clubs work together to perform meaningful, impactful service.