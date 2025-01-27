Odu’a, Others Laud Retired WEMABOD MD for Contributions to Firm’s Growth

Sunday Okobi

The management of Odu’a Investment Company Limited has commended the retiring Managing Director of WEMABOD, Emmanuel Oluyemi Ejidiran, for his significant contributions to elevating the property company, adding that under his leadership, the profit before tax (PBT) grew to N1.3 billion within five years.

This commendation was made during a farewell party held in Lagos, in honour of Ejidiran, who has now retired from WEMABOD.

Speaking at the event, the Group Chairman of Odu’a Investment Company Limited, Otunba Bimbo Ashiru, noted the significant progress WEMABOD experienced in various aspects of its business under Ejidiran’s leadership over the past six years. He acknowledged the company’s modernisation and growth, stating that: “Under your leadership, you have transformed the group. It underwent a re-envisioning and diversification process, becoming a full-service real estate business encompassing real estate development, property management, and facility management.”

Ashiru highlighted Ejidiran’s commitment to excellence in real estate delivery, pointing to property upgrades to notable buildings such as Western House and Investment House, “which are now significantly more livable and marketable.”

Also, he emphasised the successful recovery of the property at 37 Ikoyi Crescent, which had been embroiled in disputes for several years. “Thanks to Ejidiran’s efforts, WEMABOD Limited successfully reclaimed possession of the property.

“Ejidiran will continue his association with Odu’a Group for two years as a consultant. He is known for delivering high-quality projects and has notably improved stakeholder engagement, including customer interactions through various interactive sessions in Nigeria and property roadshows in the UK, USA, and Canada.”

In his remarks, Group Managing Director of Odu’a, Mr. Abdulrahman Yinusa, stated that Ejidiran’s six years of achievements have significantly enhanced WEMABOD’s market position and brand reputation. He noted that WEMABOD Limited, a subsidiary of Odu’a Investment Company Limited, saw its profit before tax grow from N190 million to N1.3 billion during this five-year period, highlighting Ejidiran’s exceptional business performance.

Chairman of the Board of Directors at WEMABOD Limited, Nureni Oladipo Adisa, remarked that under Ejidiran’s astute leadership, the company reached remarkable milestones, expanded into new markets, and achieved record-breaking financial performance.

“Your ability to foster a culture of teamwork, integrity, and innovation has set a standard that will continue to inspire future leaders,” he said.

In his remark, the Managing Director/CEO of WEMABOD, Bashir Oladunni, added that beyond his professional achievements, Ejidiran’s elegance, unwavering integrity, and resilience have been an inspiration to everyone who worked with him.

“Your charisma, intelligent decision-making, and judicious management propelled the organization to new heights,” he stated.

In his response, Ejidiran expressed gratitude to Odu’a Investment and WEMABOD, particularly the staff, for their support during his tenure.

He said: “Faced with numerous challenges when I became the MD, I would not have succeeded without the support and cooperation of Odu’a and the board of directors of WEMABOD.”

He extended special appreciation to the immediate past GMD, Adewale Raji, and Bimbo Ashiru, chairman of the Odu’a Group, and others for their support during his leadership.