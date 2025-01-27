NYSC Partners ASIF in Addressing Youth Unemployment Through Grants

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

Activate Success International Foundation (ASIF), in collaboration with the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), is addressing Nigeria’s youth unemployment crisis by awarding grants to corps members to support their entrepreneurial ventures.

The initiative, which has empowered 53 corps members over seven years, aims to foster self-reliance, innovation and community development.

Five corps members benefitted from the latest grant award ceremony, which took place weekend at the NYSC headquarters in Maitama, Abuja, with key stakeholders in attendance.

The beneficiaries received various sums ranging from N500,000 to N750,000.

The founder of ASIF, Love Idoko Uloko, highlighted the programme’s impact on transforming lives through mentorship and financial support.

She emphasised its vision of creating a ripple effect of innovation, where empowered young leaders contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s economy.

Uloko disclosed that the foundation plans to scale its efforts, ensuring more corps members have access to the tools and resources needed to achieve their dreams.

She stated: “Today, we are not just presenting grants; we are investing in dreams, nurturing potential, and sowing seeds of success that will flourish for years to come. For over seven years, Activate Success International Foundation has partnered with the NYSC to provide transformative opportunities to corps members across the country. Today, we are awarding grants to a new group of deserving corps members—selected through a rigorous, transparent and merit-based process. Their ideas and potential are nothing short of extraordinary.

“What began as a modest operation has expanded into a full-scale fish farm. Through this grant programme, we are not just addressing the issue of youth unemployment; we are creating a ripple effect of growth and innovation.

“We envision a Nigeria where no dream is too small to pursue, where every young person has access to the tools, mentorship and resources needed to succeed. Use this opportunity wisely. Remember that success is not just about achieving personal goals but also about uplifting others along the way.”

The NYSC Director-General, Brig. Gen. Y. D. Ahmed, reaffirmed the scheme’s commitment to entrepreneurship and youth empowerment.

According to him, “I began to witness and be part of this initiative. I want to assure you that for as long as I remain as DG of NYSC, I will continue to provide my support.

“Please know that we do not take this for granted. The corps members are extremely appreciative. We, as a scheme, recognise and value all the support you have provided us.”

Meanwhile, the NYSC Director of Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development, Kehinde Aremu, has acknowledged the challenges of funding and the importance of partnerships in driving success.

“I want to reassure everyone who has chosen to invest in Nigerian youths that this investment will yield significant dividends, especially under the auspices of the NYSC. Your commitment to our young people will not go unrewarded,” Aremu said.

The event also featured corporate support from Nestlé, Crown Luxury Properties and Bethoha Group, whose representatives pledged continued collaboration.

The beneficiaries pledged to maximise the opportunity, further inspiring a new wave of youth-led development in Nigeria.

Abdulmalik Ibrahim, speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, said: “We promise to give our best and put the funds to good use, making you proud and contributing to a better Nigeria as a whole.”

Among the past beneficiaries celebrated were Macauley Olayemi, who expanded his cake business with ASIF funding, and Mbuotidem John, who transformed her seafood venture into a full-scale fish farm.