Coronation Group Champions Financial Literacy for Lagos Students

Emma Okonji In celebration of the 13th edition of Global Money Week themed: ‘Think Before You Follow: Wise Money Tomorrow’, Coronation Group Limited successfully engaged about 1,000 senior secondary school students across Lagos in a transformative financial literacy initiative.



Speaking on the significance of the initiative, MD/CEO of Coronation Group, Wole Onasanya, said: “Financial literacy is not merely a skill; it is a catalyst for economic empowerment, sustainable growth, and societal transformation. At Coronation, we are committed to shaping a future where young Africans can make informed financial decisions that transcend generations. By investing in financial education today, we are fostering a financially inclusive society aligned with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 4 on Quality Education and SDG 8 on Decent Work and Economic Growth. Our mission is to nurture a generation capable of creating, sustaining, and transferring wealth for a prosperous Africa.”



The financial literacy sessions covered critical topics such as budgeting, savings, investment principles, and understanding financial risks. Expert facilitators from Coronation Group used real-life scenarios to help students cultivate sustainable financial habits and develop a discerning approach to money management.



Speaking on the impact of the initiative, VP Student Affairs of Chrisland School, Idimu, Mrs. Akindele, said: “It’s never too early to develop good financial habits. These young minds can start saving, investing, and understanding the importance of financial protection through insurance. Programmes like this lay the foundation for a more financially secure future.”