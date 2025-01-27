Controversy over 2Baba’s Split from Wife, Annie

Vanessa Obioha

On Sunday evening, famed Nigerian musician Innocent ‘2Baba’ Idibia announced his separation from his wife Annie Macaulay.

In an Instagram post on Sunday night, the ‘African Queen’ crooner shared with his eight million followers that he and Annie had been separated for a while now “and currently filed divorce,” he wrote. “I would grant a press release soon to say my story…not because it is anyone’s right to know about my personal life, but because I love my people, and I need them to know my innocence.”

A few minutes later, the post was deleted, and another post claimed that the singer’s account was hacked.

Just as fans were still mulling over the incident, 2Baba posted a video on his official Instagram account, confirming that he indeed made the initial post.

“My people mehn…nobody hack my account, na me talk wetin I wan talk. You understand I come in peace,” he said.

Annie was featured in 2Baba’s classic hit ‘African Queen.’ At the time, it was rumoured that the two were in a relationship with other women in 2Baba’s life, it seemed as if their relationship would not end in matrimony. However, the two tied the knot in a civil ceremony in Dubai in 2013. They are blessed with two children.