EFCC Names Administrative Building after Slain Operative 

. Unveils welfare policies for staff, rewards outstanding personnel with cash, car gifts

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has named the administrative building at its Training Academy in Karu, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, after the late Aminu Sahabi Salisu, an Assistant Superintendent of the EFCC (ASE11), killed by a suspected internet fraudster, Joshua Chukwubueze Ikechukwu on January 17, 2025.

The gesture, according to the Executive Chairman of the EFCC, Mr Ola Olukoyede, was to ensure that “every officer who lost his life as well as those who are fatally injured are not forgotten”.

The late operative was killed in Anambra State.

Speaking yesterday at the 2024 Awards and Recognition Ceremony, which held at the EFCC Academy, Karu, Olukoyede, also assured that the commission will continue to provide all kinds of support to families of deceased personnel, so as to motivate personnel to give their best in the service of their fatherland.

The chairman who described the occasion as one of the most defining moments in the annals of the commission congratulated winners for their commitment to the core values of professionalism, courage, and integrity.

He also thanked all the staff of the EFCC, stating that their collective efforts ensured that the commission retained its position as the most effective anti-corruption agency in Nigeria.

“In 2024, we actually broke new grounds in terms of records of convictions and asset recovery. In future, we can look back and recall 2024 as the year our agency made history with the single largest property forfeiture and single largest arrest in an operation. There are other milestones which time will not permit me to enumerate today.

“Our impact in helping to stimulate the economy through enforcement action in dealing with currency racketeering and other acts of economic sabotage are immeasurable. I want to congratulate all the winners for their roles. I can only charge you all not to rest on your oars. Excellence is not about doing things right once in a while, it is about doing things right all the time. You need to continue to offer your best as the reward for hard work is more work. Government expects us to do more and we cannot afford to fail”, the EFCC boss said.

“Like I said a few days ago when I addressed staff virtually, we have taken delivery of CNG buses to alleviate staff transportation challenges. We are also taking steps to address the issues of insurance for staff and the general condition under which we work to ensure that your welfare is guaranteed at all time”, he said.

According to the executive chairman, plans were under way to provide a 20 years Life Assurance policy as well as property assurance, adding that 84 units of housing accommodation have been secured in Lekki, Lagos and would soon be alloted to staff of the commission.

Olukoyede disclosed that over 900 personnel have received their promotion, describing it as something that has not been done in the last six to seven years.

Winners were drawn from all the zones of the EFCC, including the headquarters.

Apart from the cash gift and other recognitions, the winner of the EFCC Staff of the Year, 2024, CSE, Alvan Gurumnaan, of the Special Duties Department, went home with a brand-new car.

The chairman remarked that all these rewards coming at a time “when some bad eggs in our fold are trying to bring back the hand of the clock against our cherished values, is a morale booster.

“It shows that hard work pays and integrity has good rewards”, he said.

“For those taking shortcuts to help themselves, I equally charge you to retrace your steps to accountable conduct. The internal cleansing going on in the commission will spare no one. I continue to stress the need for us to do the right things. Integrity is the best preservation and assurance. Anything short of it is a disaster waiting to happen”, he added.

Olukoyede urged those who were not privileged to make it to the podium this year not to be discouraged but rather be motivated to redouble their efforts.