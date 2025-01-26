Akure-Ore Road Dualisation Will Ensure Socio-economic Transformation Of Ondo Kingdom, Says ODC

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Ondo Development Committee (ODC) has said the dualisation of the Akure-Ondo-Ore road will further boost social and economic activities in the ancient kingdom.

The ODC gave the hope in a statement on Saturday by its Chairman, Chief Siji Akinwande, who is the Tadese of Ondo Kingdom.

The committee therefore commended Oba Victor Adesimbo Kiladejo, Jilo III, the Osemawe and paramount ruler of Ondo Kingdom, for his efforts at ensuring the realisation of the project.

The statement explained that the ODC, through the yearly Ekimogun Day celebrations has been attracting positive physical developments to the kingdom and improving the welfare of the indigenes since it’s establishment.

It noted that ODC, formed on the authority of the Osemawe in 1986, also aims at fostering cultural continuity and unity among the people, friends and neighbours and attract development to the city and its surrounding towns and villages.

The statement noted that the Osemawe, during the celebration of the Ekimogun Day in December last year, revealed how he has been persistently liaising with the concerned authorities on the dualisation project right from the time he was the Chairman of the Ondo State Council of Obas almost a decade ago.

It added that the monarch expressed his joy for the realization of his dream.

The ODC Chairman said the 2024 edition of Ekimogun Day encompassed ICT, Quiz and debate competitions among primary and secondary schools in Ondo East and West Local Government Areas.

He said computers were presented to some of the winners of the competitions.

The statement further explained that activities like cultural dance competition among students of various schools and medical outreach took place.

During the Medical Outreach, it stated that over 1,500 people were tested, treated and dispensed with free drugs and 225 free medicated glasses.

It added that sports and community football competitions were sponsored across the two local governments areas.

Part of the statement read: “Palliatives like food items, clothes, among others were also distributed to the less privileged.

“The 2024 edition was particularly interesting as it combined the celebration with Ondo’s socio-cultural heritage and the recognition of distinguished individuals who have contributed significantly to the kingdom’s development.”