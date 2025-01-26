Again, Boko Haram Kills Army Commander, Other Soldiers in Borno

Two days after the killing of 20 fishermen at Gadan Gari fishing community in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State on Wednesday, Boko Haram/SWAP terrorists have reportedly killed an Army Commander, two other military officers and other soldiers at a military base in Malam-Fatori, the headquarters of Abadam local government area of the State.



Bama is in Borno central while Malam-Fatori is in Abadam local government area in the northern part of the state, between Borno State and Republic of Niger border.

In the latest attack, unconfirmed sources said for several hours on Friday, January 24, 2025, the terrorists attacked the 149 Battalion in Malam-Fatori and dislodged the base as soldiers who survived the deadly attack fled the area to a safer place.



The sources, who confirmed the attack, added that the insurgents attacked the base with multiple gun trucks, saying that the terrorists razed down many buildings and military operational vehicles during the attack.

“Apart from the dead bodies recovered, many other soldiers were seriously injured while a yet-to-be ascertained number of personnel were still missing as of yesterday.

“The commanding officer of the battalion, two senior officers, including the base medical director, were among those who were feared dead.



“This comes a few days after the terror group launched a brutal attack on the military’s Forward Operating Base in the Damboa local government area of Borno State, killing a yet-to-be confirmed number of soldiers, with many believed to still be missing.



“25 Taskforce Brigade was attacked during the weekend with so many casualties. So far, we have recovered over seven bodies. The terror group invaded the camp FOB Sabon Gari around 4am on Saturday, using various weapons,” one of the sources said.

However, efforts to confirm the incident from military authorities proved abortive.