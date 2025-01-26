  • Sunday, 26th January, 2025

Again, Boko Haram Kills Army Commander, Other Soldiers in Borno

Nigeria | 45 minutes ago

Two days after the killing of 20 fishermen at Gadan Gari fishing community in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State on Wednesday, Boko Haram/SWAP terrorists have reportedly killed an Army Commander, two other military officers and other soldiers at a military base in Malam-Fatori, the headquarters of Abadam local government area of the State.


Bama is in Borno central while Malam-Fatori is in Abadam local government area in the northern part of the state, between Borno State and Republic of Niger border.
In the latest attack, unconfirmed sources said for several hours on Friday, January 24, 2025, the terrorists attacked the 149 Battalion in Malam-Fatori and dislodged the base as soldiers who survived the deadly attack fled the area to a safer place.


The sources, who confirmed the attack, added that the insurgents attacked the base with multiple gun trucks, saying that the terrorists razed down many buildings and military operational vehicles during the attack.
“Apart from the dead bodies recovered, many other soldiers were seriously injured while a yet-to-be ascertained number of personnel were still missing as of yesterday.
“The commanding officer of the battalion, two senior officers, including the base medical director, were among those who were feared dead.


 “This comes a few days after the terror group launched a brutal attack on the military’s Forward Operating Base in the Damboa local government area of Borno State, killing a yet-to-be confirmed number of soldiers, with many believed to still be missing.


“25 Taskforce Brigade was attacked during the weekend with so many casualties. So far, we have recovered over seven bodies. The terror group invaded the camp FOB Sabon Gari around 4am on Saturday, using various weapons,” one of the sources said.
However, efforts to confirm the incident from military authorities proved abortive.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.