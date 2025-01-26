After Christmas Break, National Assembly Postpones Resumption over Budget Defence

Juliet Akoje in Abuja

The National Assembly has postponed its resumption, earlier fixed for January 28 till February 4 to allow for the completion of ongoing budget defence sessions.



The Clerks to the Senate and House of Representatives disclosed this in separate statements in Abuja.

In an internal memo titled: “Change in resumption date”, which was dated January 24, 2025, and addressed to all senators, the Clerk to the Senate, Andrew Nwoba, wrote: “Please be informed that there is a change in the resumption date due to the ongoing budget defence.



“It has been rescheduled from Tuesday, 28th January 2025, to Tuesday, 4th February 2025, at 11:00 am. prompt.”

The House of Representatives has also announced the postponement of its resumption in a statement by its Spokesman, Akin Rotimi, titled: “House of Representatives Postpones Resumption of Plenary to Tuesday, February 4, 2025”



“The House of Representatives has announced the postponement of its plenary resumption, previously scheduled for Tuesday, January 28, 2025. The new date for resumption is now set for Tuesday, February 4, 2025.

This development was communicated to honourable members through an internal memorandum issued by the Clerk of the House of Representatives, Dr. Yahaya Danzaria, on the directive of the House leadership.



“The postponement is necessary to allow committees sufficient time to conclude ongoing budget engagements and defences with Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

“This measure ensures a thorough approach to legislative responsibilities.

“The House remains committed to fulfilling its legislative mandate for the benefit of Nigerians and appreciates the understanding of all stakeholders,” the statement explained.