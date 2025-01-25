PDP Leadership: Bauchi Governor, Wike Trade Words, Engage in Name-calling

Chuks Okocha and Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The war of words between the Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed and the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, remains unabated as both leaders of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) continue to publicly throw tantrums against each other.



Governor Mohammed fired another salvo, saying the only legacy of Wike would be remembered for will be that of a political mercenary who squandered opportunities and betrayed his allies.

On his part, Wike yesterday asked Governor Mohammed to desist from using his appointment by Tinubu as minister as excuse for his lack of capacity to provide leadership as Chairman of PDP Governors Forum.



The Bauchi State governor also declared that the FCT Minister may grab headlines, but they offer little substance, alleging that Wike’s betrayal of the PDP and his divisive politics reveals a man driven by personal ambition rather than public service.



Mohammed made the declaration in response to the recent media chat by the minister during which he made references to the Bauchi State governor who is also the Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum.



The governor’s response contained in a statement by his Media Aide, Mukhtar Gidado, read: “Attention of Sen. Bala Mohammed, the Executive Governor of Bauchi State and Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, has been drawn to the latest disjointed and bombastic media chat by Chief Nyesom Wike, the Honourable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory. In his characteristic style, Chief Wike launched into his now-predictable tirade, marked by contradictions, grandstanding, and a perplexing display of loyalty that seems to shift with the wind.

“While Wike’s incoherence often makes it difficult to discern any substantive points, Sen. Bala Mohammed finds it necessary to respond to a few specific remarks that distort facts and aim to undermine the PDP – the very platform that gave Wike his political rise.



“A transactional politician who bites the hand that feeds him. Chief Wike’s ascendancy in politics is a testament to the opportunities provided by the PDP. Yet, he now gleefully undermines the very foundation that nurtured him. It is disheartening that a man who owes so much to a party that stood by him in his political journey has chosen to be a willing tool in its denigration. His recent media outburst was yet another reminder of his transactional approach to politics, where personal ambition eclipses loyalty, principles, and collective interests.

“Unlike Wike, who thrives on drama and divisiveness, Sen. Bala Mohammed has always understood that politics is not a game of self-serving theatrics but a platform to serve the public good. Wike’s erratic behaviour and opportunistic alliances expose him as an unreliable and fair-weather friend—traits that alienate even those who once stood by him.”



On friendship and governance, the Bauchi State governor explained that,”Chief Wike’s assertion that he is not friends with Sen. Bala Mohammed is as irrelevant as it is puerile. Governance is not built on personal friendships but on competence, vision, and the ability to deliver results.



“Sen. Bala Mohammed’s achievements in Bauchi State speak for themselves. His leadership has elevated the PDP as a formidable opposition party, countering the excesses of the APC-led federal government, while Wike busies himself playing a double game—PDP by day, APC by night.”

However, Wike, through his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, said it was ironic that a known fairweather politician in the mould of Bala Mohammed was the one calling someone else ‘a transactional politician’.



Olayinka reminded Mohammed how he dumped his political godfather and former Governor of Bauchi State, Isa Yuguda in 2007 and as a member of the defunct All Nigeria People’s Party (ANPP) and also dumped former President Muhammadu Buhari in 2010 for a ministerial appointment under the PDP government of President Goodluck Jonathan.



He wondered how Wike being a minister under the Tinubu administration was the reason Mohammed has failed as Chairman of PDP Governors Forum, while running after PDP ticket to contest for President in 2027, a position that he ought to know will remain in the South till 2031.

“Our attention has been drawn to the ‘say nothing’ press statement that took six days to write, issued by the Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, and we can’t but sympathise with a man who, out of political greed, has chosen to plunge himself into the deepest part of the river despite not knowing how to swim.



“First, Governor Bala Mohammed is holding the position of Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum out of political greed, because by convention and practice, the position should be held by one of the PDP Governors in the South. Reason being that the immediate past Chairman of the Forum was from the North, same as the PDP National Chairman.



“Secondly, despite usurping the position of the PDP Governors Forum because of his rapacious nature, Bala Mohammed has demonstrated lack of capacity to lead the PDP, reason the party is how it is today.

“Sadly, rather than taking responsibilities of leadership and acting same, Bala Mohammad opted to divide the PDP’s National Working Committee (NWC), relating with a faction while neglecting the other.



“For his ineptitude and lack of capacity to lead, Bala Mohammed, has been blaming Chief Ezenwo Nyesom Wike’s appointment as FCT Minister,” Wike’s aide said.

Wike also wondered if there was any need to remind Mohammed with the fact that he (Wike), being a committed member of the PDP is serving in the APC government of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is not new in the history of politics and governance in Nigeria?

He said: “Between 2003 and 2009 there were three political parties – PDP, All People’s Party (APP) and Alliance for Democracy (AD). PDP won the presidency, but President Olusegun Obasanjo appointed members of APP and AD to serve in the government.



“Funny enough, this same Bala Mohammed, became minister in 2010, while still being a member of the defunct ANPP. His defection to the PDP, months after being appointed as Minister, was to demonstrate his fairweather and anywhere-belle-face politics.



“Even at that, is it because Wike is minister that Bala Mohammed has faltered in carrying out the responsibilities of the position of Chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum that he usurped? Could Bala Mohammad have displayed the capacity that he obviously lacked if Wike is not serving in Tinubu’s government?

“Bala Mohammed’s lack of capacity was the reason the PDP was not allowed to campaign in Bauchi in 2015, even with him as a serving FCT Minister, a shameless history that no politician worth his salt will want to be associated with.”