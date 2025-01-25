Nigeria’s Tech Ecosystem Must Seize Global Opportunities, Says Communications Minister

Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani, has called on Nigeria’s tech ecosystem to maximise the opportunities presented by international collaborations. Speaking at the Nigerian-French Technology Roundtable held on Friday, January 24, 2025, at the Mike Adenuga Centre, Lagos, the Minister highlighted Nigeria’s participation at the upcoming VivaTech Conference 2025 in Paris as a pivotal moment for the nation’s digital economy.

“Platforms like VivaTech provide an unparalleled opportunity to showcase Nigeria’s innovation and position our tech startups as leaders on the global stage,” Dr Tijani stated. He emphasised the importance of leveraging France’s technological strengths, such as Artificial Intelligence and sustainability, to bolster Nigeria’s innovation ecosystem.

Laurent Favier, Consul General of France in Nigeria, echoed the Minister’s sentiments: “Technology is a key driver of Nigeria’s international influence, and France is proud to collaborate in this journey. Events like VivaTech are vital for fostering global partnerships and expanding Nigeria’s role in the digital economy.”

The roundtable, hosted in partnership with the French Embassy and Globacom, brought together industry leaders, policymakers, and representatives from VivaTech to explore opportunities for collaboration. Discussions focused on how Nigeria’s participation in VivaTech could stimulate investment, foster innovation, and expand the country’s global influence in technology.

Dr Tijani also announced plans for a joint Technology Market to promote innovation and revealed that a 90-kilometre fiber-optic cable project is underway to strengthen Nigeria’s internet infrastructure.

“This partnership represents a significant step forward in creating an environment where our tech startups can thrive, attract venture capital, and generate opportunities for economic growth,” Dr Tijani added.

The event highlighted Nigeria’s emerging role as a hub for technological advancement. Globacom, the event’s sponsor, has consistently supported initiatives that position Nigeria as a leader in the digital economy. The company’s ongoing commitment to fostering growth in Nigeria’s tech ecosystem is evident in its investments and various initiatives.