Kano Govt. Rejects Police Security Alert

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

Kano state government has described the security alert issued by the State Police Command as unfounded and unwanted.

The State Commissioner of Information and Internal Affairs, Ibrahim Waiya, disclosed this during a press conference held yesterday.



The State Police Command had earlier issued a statement banning all public gatherings in the wake of the yearly religious Tijjani gathering to be conducted by the Emir of Kano Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi 11, at the Sani Abacha stadium.



A combined team of Security operatives barricaded the venue of the National Tijjaniyya Maulud blocking all entrances leading to the venue.

However, during the press conference, the State Commissioner of Information, said, “It has come to our attention with great concern that, security agencies have blocked the venue designated for this highly significant religious event.



“This action is not only unnecessary but also unjustified, as there has been no report of any security threat in Kano State, that would warrant such an extreme measure.,

“The Kano State Government has not issued any complaints regarding insecurity, and we find the presence of security operatives at the venue of this significant religious activity unwarranted and unacceptable.”



He added: “I wish to categorically state that the National Tijjaniyya Maulud will hold as scheduled that is tomorrow, Saturday 25th Jan. 2025 from 8:00 and at Kofar Mata Stadium, as earlier planned.”

“This religious activity which has been on for the last 39 years, shall not be allowed to be obstructed, as the organization that organizes the annual event, is a body which is legitimately registered and recognised.” he said.

“Therefore any attempt to obstruct the process of organizing a lawful gathering like this, is not only an encroachment on the citizens right of lawful assembly, but also a fundamental breach of right to religious practice in Nigeria.”

“We urge the federal government to immediately withdraw its security agencies from the venue and allow the event to proceed without hindrance.”

Waiya maintained that the Kofar Mata Stadium is a property of the Kano State Government, saying that, there was no justification for any external force to obstruct a legitimate religious gathering.

The Kano State Police Command in liaison with other security agencies earlier yesterday announced that they received intelligence reports of suspected terrorists planning to launch attacks on public gatherings in strategic locations within the State.