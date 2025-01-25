  • Saturday, 25th January, 2025

FG Wades into Edo, NLC Face-Off

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja 

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, has intervened in a brewing feud between the Edo State Government and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

Dingyadi urged the NLC to resolve its internal conflict within the Edo State chapter to prevent further escalation.

Edo State chapter of the NLC had accused the state government of interfering in the union’s affairs, including a police invasion of its premises.

To address the crisis, the minister yesterday met with the national and the Edo State chapter executives of the NLC in Abuja. 

In a statement signed by the Head, Press and Public Relations, Patience Onuobia, the minister appealed for understanding between the two factions.

Dingyadi encouraged the NLC to use its internal mechanisms to settle the dispute.

The minister added that he would send a delegation, comprising the Congress’ national leaders and top ministry officials to Edo State Government to find a lasting solution to the dispute.

Earlier, the Deputy General Secretary of NLC, Ismail Bello, had condemned the Edo State Government’s unwarranted interference in the union’s internal affairs. 

He claimed that the state government used its law enforcement agencies to invade their offices, harass, and intimidate union officials. 

Bello urged the federal government to intervene and restrain the Edo State Government from meddling in the union’s internal matters.

