Denmark Seeks Improved Relationship With Nigeria on Gender Equality, Empowerment

*describes Sulaiman-Ibrahim as an achiever

Denmark Ambassador to Nigeria, Jens Ole Bach Hansen, has stated that Denmark is ready to improve her relationship with Nigeria in the areas of gender equality and empowerment opportunities for Nigerian women.

The Ambassador further lauded the Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, describing her as an achiever, based on information he got about her, what he has been reading, and what the minister has been able to accomplish.

Hansen also excitedly announced that Denmark has joined the security council of the United Nations, and expressed readiness to partner with the ministry of Women Affairs in promoting women agenda.

In her remarks, the minister outlined the agenda of the ministry and mooted the ideas of partnership on cultural exchanges, skills transfer and other aspects of Climate justice for women.

The Minister added that she believes in leveraging and learning from what others are doing, customizing it and replicating same.

On climate change, the minister stated that clean cooking is a priority to the ministry especially for women in rural areas.

She urged the Danish Ambassador to support the ministry with funds and exchange programmes that will address economic gaps.

