Asharami Synergy Enhances Aviation Operations with 60,000L Bowser SO-24

Asharami Synergy Limited, a Sahara Group downstream company and supplier of jet fuel, has commissioned the Bowser SO-24, a fuel dispensing system to enhance efficiency and operational excellence in the aviation sector.

The 60,000-litre capacity aviation fuel bowser is a specialised vehicle designed for the safe and efficient transport and refuelling of aircraft. It is equipped with advanced systems to ensure precise fuel handling and compliance with aviation safety standards – reinforcing Asharami Synergy’s commitment to environmental sustainability.



Speaking at the commissioning, CEO, Asharami Synergy, Nomnso Dike, was quoted in a statement to have described the acquisition of the bowser as a milestone that highlights Asharami’s dedication to constantly pushing boundaries in the sector to drive operational excellence that aligns with global standards.



“Asharami Synergy has a legacy of excellence, efficiency, and leadership in our industry. The Bowser SO-24 is a testament to our resolve to continuously innovate, commit to sustainability, and be the leading suppliers of Jet fuel (ATK) in this industry. We are always eager to take decisive and defining steps to meet the evolving needs of our clients and redefine efficiency in energy distribution,” he said.



Christened “Bowser SO-24”, representing the 24th addition to the fleet, Dike said the bowser has an industry-leading 2,800 litres-per-minute flow rate, making it a game-changer in fuel dispensing technology. “It features an emission-friendly DEF (Diesel Emission Fluid) system that reduces carbon emissions and self-loading capabilities to ensure uninterrupted operations. This innovation supports Asharami Synergy’s ambition of meeting the dynamic needs of its clients,” he said.



Dike commended the company’s stakeholders and clients for being “reliable partners in progress,” assuring that Asharami Synergy remained dedicated to providing top-notch service across the downstream value-chain. “The introduction of Bowser SO-24 further cements our position as a leader in energy distribution, combining advanced technology and operational excellence to meet the growing demands of our industry,” he added.