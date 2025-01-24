 NO HUMAN BEING TURNS INTO BIRD

The Advocacy for Alleged Witches (AfAW) urges Nigerians to realize that no human being turns into a bird, snake, or cat as popularly believed. This statement has become necessary following a ‘ video ‘ being circulated on the internet of an elderly and mentally challenged woman in the Ago/Egun Isabo area in Ogun State. The footage that one Teniola shared on X (formerly Twitter) on January 21, 2025, states: Full video of a Flying Bird that turns to (a) human being in Abeokuta”. The woman was sitting on the ground, surrounded by a mob.

AfAW has notified the police public relations officer and the Ogun State chapter of the International Federation of Women Lawyers. There is some unconfirmed report that the woman is in the custody of the police. AfAW will work with authorities to provide her with all the necessary support and ensure that she suffers no further harm or abuse. This video illustrates the grip of superstition on the minds of Nigerians. Modern education has not succeeded in weakening this grip. The misconception that a human being can turn into a bird remains a popular superstition.

The notion that a human being could magically turn or transform into a bird or cat is counterintuitive. This claim contradicts the fundamentals of science and logic that Nigerians study in schools. Religions often preach, peddle, and reinforce this mistaken idea, and baseless nonsense, motivating Nigerians to show no compassion for persons believed to have the capacity to transform into animals.

Nigerians often use this misconception to justify murder, torture and maltreatment of elderly persons, including those suffering from dementia and other mental health challenges.

AfAW urges Nigerians to abandon these superstitions and embrace science and critical thinking.

Leo Igwe directs the Advocacy for Alleged Witches