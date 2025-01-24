LA LIGA: Crucial Three Points Race at Home for Title Chaser 

Atlético de Madrid and Villarreal CF will face off this Saturday January 25th at 16:15 CET, in an important LALIGA EA SPORTS Matchday 21 fixture at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano. Los Colchoneros are looking to get back to winning ways in order to remain in the title race, while Los Amarillos are fighting to qualify for European competition, with the Champions League spot currently occupied by Athletic Club still within their sights. Both clubs have had a good start to the season and want to keep up their strong form.

This game arrives at an important stage of the season for both clubs. Atlético de Madrid’s winning streak has just been halted at 15 in a row, with the team having lost 1-0 at CD Leganés at the Estadio Butarque last weekend. Los Colchoneros had many chances in that game, but weren’t clinical in front of goal.

On the other hand, El Submarino Amarillo just enjoyed one of their best games of the season, thrashing RCD Mallorca 4-0 by scoring all four goals in the opening half hour.

Past meetings between these two teams have often been a lot of fun, with lots of goals and action. That makes sense, as these are two squads packed with quality players, especially in attack, with the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Julián Álvarez, Alexander Sørloth, Álex Baena, Ayoze Pérez and Gerard Moreno, among others. The last meeting between these two sides came in the opening round of this season, when they played out a thrilling 2-2 draw.