Darkness Pervades Katsina NYSC Camp Despite Approval by Govt for Illumination 

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Darkness has been pervading the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) permanent orientation camp in Katsina State despite the approval by the state government to install solar-powered light in all areas in the camp.

The approval, which was given last year by Governor Dikko Umaru Radda to the state’s Rural Electrification Board (REB) for the installation of the solar-powered light, has not resulted in the installation of the light at the camp.

The inability of the management of the board to implement Radda’s approval has thrown the MD Yusuf NYSC permanent orientation camp, located along Mani road, Katsina, into darkness.

Speaking on the development during the swearing-in ceremony of the 2024 Batch ‘C’ stream II corps members deployed in the state, the state NYSC Coordinator, Alhaji Ibrahim Sa’idu, said nothing has been done despite the governor’s approval.

“I wish to remind the governor that since when approval was given to the Rural Electrification Board (RED) to illuminate the camp, nothing has been done till now,” Sa’idu said while addressing the corps members on Friday.

He appealed to the management of the state rural electrification board to implement Governor Radda’s approval for the installation of the solar light in the camp for enhanced illustration.

Sa’idu, however, said 1,292 corps members comprising 807 males and 485 females have so far been duly registered for the 21-day orientation course in the state.

However, efforts by THISDAY to reach the REB General Manager, Mr. Abubakar Matazu, to explain why the project was not executed was futile, as he did not respond to calls and text messages sent to his telephone line.