Wike: Tinubu Has Allocated N300bn for Development of FCT Satellite Towns

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja





Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, yesterday disclosed that President Bola Tinubu has allocated no less than N300 billion for the development of satellite towns across the six Area Councils this year.

He made this statement during the inauguration of the 9 km Paikon-Kore-Ibwa Road in the Gwagwalada Area Council.

Wike emphasised the necessity of public awareness regarding the investment, as there was the belief that the administration was solely focused on the development of the city center, neglecting the satellite towns.

He said the information was crucial to demonstrate the President’s commitment to the growth of these areas.

The minister noted that the construction of the Paikon-Kore-Ibwa road cost N8.5 billion, and over N50 billion had been invested in various projects within the Gwagwalada Area.

He stated: “In just one year since the President took office in May 2023, this investment reflects his dedication to the Gwagwalada Area Council. The N8.5 billion allocated for this road is a testament to that commitment.”

Wike further noted that N22 billion had been earmarked for the Aguma Palace Road, set to be inaugurated in May this year.

He also revealed the completion and ongoing renovation of five secondary schools in Gwagwalada, including the School for the Gifted and Government Secondary School Gwagwalada, with a total investment of N16.5 billion.

He concluded by stating that the total investment by the President in Gwagwalada alone exceeds N50 billion, not including the costs associated with the construction of new police divisions aimed at enhancing security in the area.

“The President came on board in May 2023, just within one year, this is just for Gwagwalada Area Council alone. This road, Mr. President committed N8.5 billion to construct this road.

“So, when you ask, what has Mr. President done? Put it on record now, if you have your biro, write it down. See what he has done for the people of Gwagwalada area council. In Aguma Palace Road, Mr. President has committed N22 billion, and that road will be commissioned in May this year.

“As I speak to you, we have completed and we are still renovating, five secondary schools in Gwagwalada: The School for The Gifted, Government Secondary School Gwagwalada, GSS Abagada (not sure about name) and GSS Tungan Maje, GSS Giri. The total value for these is N16.5 billion.

“Now, if you calculate this total amount, I have not added the total police divisions that we are building in Gwagwalada to enhance the security of this area.

“Now, if you add the total value of what Mr. President has committed to Gwagwalada alone, you are talking about over N50 billion for one area council. Now, if you add the six area councils, just take this as the base because this is the least of all the area councils. So, you will see that in a year, Mr. President has committed to the development of satellite towns, not less than N300 billion,” Wike said.

He said the huge spending on projects in the satellite town underscored the President’s belief that governance is not only to sit in office and dish out orders to the people, but to discuss with the people and ask what are their problems.