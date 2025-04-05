Wike Queries Abuja University’s Acquisition of 1,000 Hectares of Land, Says It’s Unfuturistic

. Inaugurates Nigeria’s first solar-powered market

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has described as unacceptable the acquisition of 1,000 hectares of land by University of Abuja, now known as Yakubu Gowon University.

This was as the minister yesterday officially inaugurated the Utako Farmer’s Market, Abuja.

The facility, which is Nigeria’s first evergreen solar powered market, was developed on 3,000 square meters of land, consisting of 50 lock up shops, 40 informal stalls and seven warehouses.

On the acquisition of 1,000 hectares of land by the University of Abuja, the minister made the observation yesterday during an inspection of ongoing infrastructure projects such as OSEX and the road leading to the EFCC Academy ahead of activities marking President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s second year in office.

He described the move as unfuturistic, excessive and a hindrance to developmental efforts within the territory.

“I have discovered and also opened my eyes as to the kind of land that the University of Abuja has acquired. It is not acceptable. You can’t deny development, where a university will go and take over 1,000 hectares of land for what purpose? We have been to universities, we have gone around to schools, just the grabbing of land is not the whole thing. It is just for development purposes,” Wike said.

The minister also lampooned the institution for failing to put the land to productive use, warning any public land left fallow would be repossessed and reassigned.

“If you don’t develop it, the government will take it back and give it to those who will. We must stop this idea of acquiring land just for acquisition’s sake,” he said.

He also questioned the underlying motive of such large-scale land acquisition saying, “Before you know it, they will begin to lease it out to people. It doesn’t make sense. What makes a university is not the large expansion of land. What makes a university is the infrastructure, and the quality. It is not about land. You can have 20,000 hectares of land and the university does not have any infrastructure. So, what does it help? We must stop this idea of just acquiring land for acquiring sake. That is not the essence of it. If they give you land, if you develop it, fine. if you don’t develop it, the government will take it back and give it to those who want to develop. So that is our position.”

Meanwhile, speaking while unveiling the market in Abuja yesterday, the FCT Minister, Wike, stated that the inauguration of the market marks a significant milestone in boosting commercial infrastructure and economic growth within the Federal Capital Territory.

Represented by the Minister of State for FCT, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, Wike said by investing in such infrastructure, the Bola Tinubu administration has demonstrated its commitment to creating opportunities for economic expansion and improving the quality of life for residents.

The FCT Minister praised Ambassador Maureen Tamuno’s leadership of Abuja Investments Company Limited for driving economic growth in the Federal Capital Territory, stressing that under her guidance, AICL has been instrumental in fostering strategic investments, promoting partnerships, and showcasing Abuja’s vast investment potential.

“This initiative reflects our shared vision for a sustainable, inclusive, and resilient economy—one that supports our local farmers, empowers small-scale agribusinesses, and ensures that quality produce is readily accessible to every resident of the Federal Capital Territory.

“We are not only commissioning a market; we are unveiling a hub of economic empowerment, a centre of agricultural excellence, and a vital link between producers and consumers. This market will serve as a platform where farmers can sell directly to buyers, eliminating middlemen, reducing post-harvest losses, and boosting rural incomes.

“I must commend the visionary leadership and dedication of the Abuja Investment Company Limited under the able leadership of the Group Managing Director/CEO, Ambassador Maureen Tamuno, PhD, for her commitment to transforming the economic landscape of our modern city. This market, in addition to other markets, stands as a demonstration of what can be achieved through public-private collaboration, strategic investment, and community-focused development,” Wike said.

Earlier in her remarks, the Group Managing Director, Abuja Investments Company Limited, Amb. Tamuno applauded the FCT Minister for his visionary and unwavering commitment to making Abuja a world-class city.

She said the project aligns with Sustainable Development Goal 11, focusing on sustainable urban growth that fosters economic development, environmental conservation and improved living standards for Abuja’s residents.

“Despite the huge capital costs associated with renewable energy, we at AICL embarked on this project because it combines sustainability and modern eco-friendly practices to create a market that benefits farmers, traders, and FCT residents.

“Also, this market will support the food security policy thrust of the Renewed Hope Agenda of the current administration of His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR. This is because the Market will serve as a reliable retail outlet for farmers, which is crucial in the agricultural value chain by ensuring that farm produce reaches consumers efficiently,” she said.

In their separate goodwill messages, the Chairman, Senate Committee on FCT and Ancillary Matters, Sen. David Jimkuta as well as Head of Service (HoS) of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Grace Adayilo, commended the leadership of the two FCT ministers and Amb. Tamuno for their dedication to economic development in the country’s capital.