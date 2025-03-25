  • Tuesday, 25th March, 2025

Ramadan: Wike Donates 10,000 Bags of Rice to FCT Muslims

Nigeria | 55 minutes ago

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has provided over 10,000 bags of rice to be distributed to various religious leaders, associations and groups for the Ramadan fasting period.

The provisions were donated yesterday at Gwagwalada on behalf of the minister by his Chief of Staff, Chidi Amadi.

Amadi said he was representing the minister to ensure compliance with his directive that the provision was formally handed over to the recipients.

He urged the religious leaders to identify the needy and the less privileged in the society and ensure that the relief was well distributed  among them.

“The season of Ramadan, like I have said, is defined by prayer, fasting, and almsgiving. The Minister, in his own little way, is trying to identify with the religious community here in FCT by ensuring that as they go through fasting, as they go through prayers, that at the end of the day there’s something they will use to break their fast, and this is part of the almsgiving that the Minister is carrying out today to ensure that we identify with them,” he said.

While receiving the foodstuffs, the Chief Imam of FCT Minister’s residence and the representative of all the FCT imams at the occasion, Lawal Mustapha, thanked the minister for distributing the food items to the citizenry.

He noted that such benevolence was one of the things that leaders should be doing to forge understanding between them and their subjects.

The Principal, School for the Deaf, AbdulRazzak Surajo, expressed gratitude to the minister for the gesture during the Ramadan, saying the Special School will have a good celebration of this Salah with happiness.

