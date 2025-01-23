Terrorism: UK Pledges More Support to Armed Forces of Nigeria

•As DSS files terrorism charges against Mahdi Shehu

•Troops kill seven bandit commanders, over 20 others

Linus Aleke in Abuja





The United Kingdom, UK, has expressed its unflinching commitment to offer more support to Nigeria in tackling terrorism and other security challenges bedeviling the country.

The UK Minister of State for Defence, Lord Baron Coaker, made this pledge when he paid an official visit to the Chief of Defence Staff, CDS, General Christopher Musa, at the Defence Headquarters (DHQ), in Abuja on Wednesday.

In another related development, the Department of State Services (DSS), filed five counts of terrorism-related charges against self-styled activist, Muhammad Mahdi Shehu, at the Federal High Court sitting in Kaduna.

The move came a day after the secret police filed a motion exparte before the same court for an order to detain Shehu for 60 days.

Meanwhile, troops of Operation Fansan Yamma have successfully killed no fewer than seven bandit commanders loyal to the fleeing notorious bandit leader, Bello Turji.

A top military source Zagazola Makama also revealed that over 20 bandit fighters were also killed during the coordinated military operations targeted at bandit safe havens in Sokoto, Zamfara and other adjoining states in North-west.

The UK defence minister stressed the visit is to further strengthen the already existing defence relations between Nigeria and the UK.

Acknowledging the cordial relationship between Nigeria and the UK, the minister said that Nigeria is the first country he visited outside the UK since assumption of office.

A statement by Acting Director, Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, said the minister further stated the UK is willing to work with Nigeria to curb security challenges confronting it.

Stressing that Nigeria and the UK cherish democracy as a form of government, the minister noted that both countries will stand together to defend democracy.

The UK minister said Nigeria is not a mere friend but a strategic partner, hence supporting and working together with Nigeria has been the core objectives of UK.

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, appreciated the UK for its continuous support to the Armed Forces of Nigeria, AFN, through sponsorship of Nigeria’s technical team and special forces.

Represented by the Chief of Defence Policy and Plans, Air Vice Marshall Shayo Olatunde, the CDS also applauded the UK Government for supporting Nigeria’s military in the training of over hundreds of AFN personnel in Civil Military Relations and the provision of counter Improvised Device Mobile equipment.

Musa further requested for more intervention and collaboration in the areas of training and cyber warfare, amongst others.

On the DSS’ terrorism charges against Muhammad Mahdi Shehu, THISDAY gathered that the motion was filed pursuant to Section 66 of the Terrorism (Prevention & Prohibition) Act, 2022.

In granting the order, Justice Rilwan Aikawa held that the DSS should keep Shehu for 60 days to enable their officers conclude investigations.

The charges against Shehu include, “false publication to cause public alarm, contrary to Section 59 (1) of the Criminal Code Act; ii. Dissemination of Terrorism related false information contrary to Section 26 (2) (a) and (b) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022; and iii. Intentional dissemination of false information contrary to Section 24(1) (b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition and Prevention, etc.) Act, 2024 (as amended);

Other charges include: False allegation of Treasonable Act contrary to Section 41 of the Criminal Code Act; and Use of social media to support false allegations of National Security Threat, contrary to Section 24(1) (b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) Act”.

The DSS had recently arrested Shehu shortly after he shared doctored videos, purporting that the Nigerian government had granted France permission to set up a military base in the North.

In the killing of seven bandit commanders, the top military source Zagazola Makama noted the synchronised operation carried out by Special Forces of the Nigerian Army’s 1 Brigade and the Nigerian Navy Special Boat Services, targeted several bandits’ hideouts in Gebe Village, Isa Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

According to intelligence sources, the week-long offensive aimed at dismantling Turji’s operational network targeted hideouts and camps in Shinkafi and Isa LGAs, areas notorious for criminal activities.

The intel sources said: “The operation involved ground troops supported by precision airstrikes by the Air Components and intelligence driven raids.

“Among the seven prominent commanders neutralized were: Abu Dan Shehu, Jabbi Dogo, Dan Kane, Basiru Yellow, Kabiru Gebe, Bello Buba and Dan Inna Kahon Saniya (alias Yafi Bahaushe)

“These individuals were pivotal to Turji’s operations, coordinating attacks, managing logistics and facilitating the movement of arms and supplies across the region. Their elimination deals a significant blow to the gang’s leadership and operational capabilities.

“The operation was marked by sustained engagements, including ambushes, search-and destroy missions, and strategic airstrikes. It also resulted in the recovery of weapons, ammunition, and motorcycles used by the bandits to terrorize communities”.

Confirming the killing of the bandit commanders and their fighters, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ), yesterday said troops of operation Fansan Yamma killed the second-in-command of notorious terrorist leader Bello Turji’s namely, Aminu Kanawa.

A statement by Director Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, stressed the troops also inflicted terminal injuries on some of Bello Turji’s close allies namely; Dosso, Bello Turji’s younger brother and Danbokolo, one of Turji’s closest allies.

Buba further said: “Additionally, troops neutralised several of Bello Turji’s key commanders namely: Abu Dan Shehu, Jabbi Dogo, Dan Kane, Basiru Yellow, Kabiru Gebe, Bello Buba and Dan Inna Kahon-Saniya-Yafi-Bahaushe, among others.

“Furthermore, troops neutralised over 24 fleeing terrorists from Bello Turji’s Camp around Gebe and Isa LGA of Sokoto State, as well as around Gidan Rijiya in Shinkafi LGA of Zamfara State.

‘Troops also neutralized another notable terrorist during the onslaught on Bello Turji’s Enclave around Fakai high ground. He is identified as Suleiman, and a loyalist of late notorious terrorist leader, Halilu Sububu. The late, Suleiman was leading a reinforcement team to rescue Bello Turji’s Camp which was in disarray, when he was eliminated during the fire fight.”

The Director said that the death of Bello Turji’s second in command, close allies, commanders and combatants is a significant blow to the terrorist network in the North-west, as well as their military and fighting capabilities.

These group of terrorists, he said were notorious for numerous kidnappings and terrorist attacks across the zone, particularly in Zurmi, Shinkafi, Isa, and Sabon Birni Local Government Areas in Zamfara and Sokoto States.

His words: “Overall, troops are not relenting until these terrorists are completely destroyed. Troops operations are aimed at creating an atmosphere of safety and security for all citizens”.

Meanwhile, Zagazola said that in recent months, the Nigerian Armed Forces have escalated their offensive against bandits following reports of heightened banditry, kidnappings, and attacks on civilians and security personnel, in Zamfara, Sokoto, Katsina and Birnin Kebbi.

He averred that the recent escalation of military offensives against Bello Turji, killing of his seven commanders alongside the dismantling of his hideouts and the confirmed death of his son, signifies a pivotal moment in the fight against banditry in Northwest region as a whole.

The source added that the reports of his loyalists relocating injured fighters and Turji himself seeking refuge in Maradun LGA highlight the impact of the military’s intensified offensives.

The source further said: “These developments indicate that his operations have been severely crippled, and he is struggling to regroup.

“The destruction of his Fakai base are not just symbolic losses but operational setbacks that will weaken his control over his network. Additionally, his reliance on a former rival, Jummo Smally, for refuge suggests desperation and reduced options.

“The surrender of Abu Radde and Umar Black in Katsina State signals a ripple effect of the sustained military pressure. Turji’s allies may begin to consider surrender as a viable alternative, further isolating him.

“Yes, these developments suggest that Turji’s grip is weakening, but his complete downfall depends on sustained pressure. Leaders like Turji are adept at exploiting terrain and tribal alliances to survive.

“However, his forced relocation and the loss of key fighters and supporters are signs that his end is approaching if the current momentum is maintained.”

The military, Zagazola said, must maintain consistent pressure on Turji and his associates to prevent regrouping, stressing that surveillance and intelligence gathering should focus on his new hideout in Garsa/Kadanya.

The source further counseled those local collaborators like Jummo Smally, must be neutralised or deterred through targeted operations and community engagement.