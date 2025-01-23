Shyllon Museum, Law Firm  Partner to Support Nigerian Artists

Yinka Olatunbosun

The Yemisi Shyllon Museum of Art (YSMA), Pan-Atlantic University, in collaboration with the Guild of Professional Fine Artists of Nigeria (GFA) and Kenna Partners, a leading law firm renowned for its expertise in art law, recently hosted a transformative workshop titled: ‘Empowering Artists: Navigating Legal and Contractual Issues in the Arts World’, at the museum.

This workshop, the first of its kind in Nigeria, placed a spotlight on copyright practices and intellectual property rights, emphasising their pivotal role in protecting artists’ works, fostering innovation, and driving national development. The facilitators, Okechukwu Ekweanya and Ifunanya Ikwueto, addressed the critical need for awareness and enforcement of art-specific agreements, which, if overlooked, could short-change artists and hinder the creative sector’s potential to significantly contribute to the economy. At the heart of the discussion was the recognition of copyright as an invaluable asset that secures legal rights and income opportunities for creators, regardless of who owns the physical creations.

Museum Director, Dr. Jess Castellote, highlighted the museum’s commitment to empowering the creative sector, saying: “At YSMA, we recognize that the creative economy is a driving force for innovation, cultural preservation, and economic growth. By equipping artists with knowledge of their rights, particularly around copyright, we aim to bridge a crucial gap that not only strengthens their careers but also supports national development.”

In his brief address, Prof. Fabian Ajogwu, Senior Partner at Kenna Partners, commented on the role artists play in immortalising history through their art and the need to protect their rights in these words: “As artists, you are the brains that create value in the society; you are the finest lines that document our culture, and express who we are, our history and journey as a people. In the business of art, it is vital to know your rights, to enable you to make informed decisions and set the terms clear in your dealings and professional practice.”

The President of GFA, George Edozie, emphasised the workshop’s importance, citing that “this initiative goes beyond education. It is a call to action for artists to understand and assert their rights. By protecting their intellectual property, they ensure their creativity is respected and fairly rewarded, which in turn elevates the entire creative industry.”

Through initiatives like this, YSMA solidifies its position as a catalyst for empowering Nigeria’s art community, addressing systemic challenges, and harnessing the power of creativity to drive socio-economic development. Thirty artists participated, and were equipped with the knowledge and tools to safeguard their intellectual property and leverage it for sustainable careers.

The Yemisi Shyllon Museum of Art (YSMA) at Pan-Atlantic University is Nigeria’s leading art institution, which is committed to service and impact through the preservation and showcase of the rich artistic heritage of Nigeria. With an extensive collection of artworks spanning centuries, YSMA offers a diverse range of exhibitions, educational programs, and activities designed to create immersive experiences for visitors and to enrich the cultural landscape of Nigeria.