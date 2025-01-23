Mbah Urges Diaspora Community to Consider Enugu as Investment Destination

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, has urged the Nigeria diaspora community to consider Enugu as their first choice of investment destination, stressing that his administration has created robust mechanisms to facilitate their investment process and ensure high return on investment.

This was even as the Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, commended the governor for his committed investment in the state’s infrastructure and security, noting that the huge investment potentials that would benefit diaspora investors.

Mbah made the call yesterday in Enugu while delivering his welcome address at a sensitisation and advocacy workshop organised by NiDCOM in partnership with Enugu State Government for the promotion of diaspora investment potentials in Southeast Nigeria.

In his address, Mbah said that his administration has already positioned the state as a business-friendly environment through policies such as easy access to land, guaranteed return on investment, transparency and secure environment.

The governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof Chidiebere Onyia, acknowledged the pivotal role Nigerians in diaspora were playing in the nation’s development through their remittances, expertise, innovation and networks.

“With an estimated $20 billion – $25 billion sent home annually by Nigerians abroad as estimated by the World Bank, and active participation of this group, the Nigerian diaspora community cannot be ignored,” Mbah said. “As such, effectively harnessing the support and influence of our diaspora community is crucial for enhancing investment and trade, and securing robust representation in host countries to promote global interconnectedness,”.

While noting that his administration was open to partner with diaspora investors to explore the untapped potential of diaspora participation in the southeast, Mbah charged Igbo investors in diaspora to imbibe the spirit of homecoming investment, calling on Nigerians living outside the eastern part of the country to seize the opportunity afforded them to invest in the Southeast zone.

Earlier in her address, Mrs. Dabiri-Erewa encouraged diaporans to tap into the unlimited resources and opportunities which Nigeria has to offer them through investment in diverse areas of the economy.

“There is no better place to invest than investing in one’s home. Majority of the respected diasporans are from Enugu State and they are doing great globally,” she noted.

While advocating a diaspora fund to be set up to identify specific areas of investment, the NiDCOM Chairman stressed that every state in South-east has something to offer to investors with potential high return on investment.