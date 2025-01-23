Akpabio Congratulates THISDAY at 30, Lauds Newspaper’s ‘Well-deserved Reputation as Trusted Source of News’

*THISDAY alumni join in celebration of remarkable milestone of exceptional journalism, innovation, impact

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has felicitated the Chairman of THISDAY, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, management and staff of the newspapers, on its 30th Anniversary.

Akpabio in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh, congratulated the THISDAY family for marking three decades of excellence in journalism and contributions to Nigeria’s media landscape.

The statement read: “On behalf of my family, the Senate and the entire National Assembly, I extend warm felicitations to the Publisher/Chairman, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, Management and staff of THISDAY Newspapers on this remarkable milestone.

“Your dedication to factual reporting, in-depth analysis, and thought-provoking discussions has earned you a well-deserved reputation as a trusted source of news and information in Nigeria.”

Akpabio praised THISDAY for its commitment to promoting transparency, accountability, and good governance in the country.

“Your efforts have not only informed and educated the public but have also contributed significantly to the growth and development of our democracy,” he stated.

The Senate President reaffirmed the importance of a free and independent press in a democratic society.

He said, “We recognise the crucial role that the media plays in holding those in power accountable and promoting the values of democracy, human rights, and the rule of law.”

Also, the THISDAY Alumni Association has joined in celebrating the newspaper’s remarkable milestone of 30 years of exceptional journalism, innovation, and impact.

This is contained in a congratulatory message signed by the Association’s President, Dr Tony Onyima, on Thursday.

The group hailed Prince Obaigbena, the Board, Management, and Staff members of THISDAY for their visionary leadership and commitment to excellence, which had positioned the newspaper as a towering symbol of integrity and innovation in the media industry.

The statement read, “Over the past three decades, THISDAY has not only redefined the standards of journalism in Nigeria but has also become a beacon of hope, truth, and courage.

“It is a source of pride for those of us privileged to have contributed to this iconic institution, whose groundbreaking stories and bold front pages have shaped public discourse and influenced societal change,” the statement read.

The Association lauded THISDAY’s resilience in the face of challenges and its relentless pursuit of editorial independence, investigative depth, and impactful storytelling.

It also commended the contributions of past and present journalists, editors, designers, administrators, and technical staff members who have driven the newspaper’s success.

“As THISDAY steps into its fourth decade, we are confident it will continue to inspire and set new benchmarks in journalism, maintaining the legacy of excellence for which it is celebrated.”

The THISDAY Alumni Association, comprising newspaper’s former employees, reaffirmed its pride in the institution’s role in shaping the media landscape and the professional lives of its alumni.

The Association wished THISDAY Newspapers continued success in its journey of informing, inspiring, and influencing for decades.