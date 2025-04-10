Daramola Dynasty Foundation Hosts Community for Special Ramadan Food Drive

In its continued mission to serve humanity and promote social welfare, the Daramola Dynasty Foundation brought together over 800 members of the Isara-Remo community for a special Ramadan Iftar and Food Drive held at Afotamadi Town Hall.

Organized in collaboration with the Remo Muslim Community, the 2025 Iftar event went beyond the tradition of breaking fast—it served as a symbol of compassion, generosity and community support, reflecting the Foundation’s dedication to uplifting lives, especially during spiritually significant seasons.

Guests were treated to a well-organized evening that included free meals, prayer sessions, and spiritual reflection, reinforcing the true essence of Ramadan: giving, gratitude, and service to others.

The event catered to families, elders and vulnerable individuals across the local government area, ensuring no one was left out.

The founder, Mr. Ola Daramola, was warmly recognized by attendees for his unwavering commitment to community development and support.

His vision through the Foundation has led to several impactful initiatives across Ogun State, with a special focus on eradicating hunger, promoting education and creating inclusive opportunities for all.

“This Iftar is more than just a meal, it’s a reminder that we’re not alone,” said one beneficiary. “Daramola Dynasty Foundation always steps in when it matters most.”

The event also featured a brief lecture highlighting the values of humility and sincerity in service, which perfectly aligned with the Foundation’s ethos.

Attendees ended the evening with a communal prayer and shared meal, marking a memorable night of faith, hope and fellowship.

The 2025 Special Iftar is part of the Foundation’s broader effort to tackle food insecurity and foster unity, particularly among underserved communities.

Through strategic outreach programmes and seasonal initiatives like this, the Daramola Dynasty Foundation continues to be a beacon of hope and humanitarian service in Nigeria.