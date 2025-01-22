Tinubu to Ogoni Leaders: We Can’t Heal Past Wounds, If We Continue to Be Angry

•Directs NSA Ribadu to coordinate inclusive negotiations with them

Deji Elumoye in Abuja and Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, yesterday, appealed to leaders of Ogoniland in Rivers State, to put the past behind them, because it would be hard to heal the wounds of the past if they continued to be angry.

The President, who assured the Ogoni leaders that his administration would prioritise peace, justice, and sustainable development of the area, however, directed the National Security Adviser (NSA), Malam Nuhu Ribadu to coordinate inclusive negotiations with the Ogoni leaders.

Speaking at a meeting at the State House in Abuja, Tinubu called for unity and reconciliation, and urged the Ogoni people to set aside historical grievances and work together to achieve peace, development, and a clean environment.

“We cannot in any way rewrite history, but we can correct some anomalies of the past going forward. We cannot heal the wounds if we continue to be angry,” the president explained.

In a release by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the president directed the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, to coordinate the negotiations and called for inclusive consultation and mutual understanding.

Addressing the close-door meeting attended by Governor Fubara of Rivers State and the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, Tinubu commended the delegation for embracing the federal government-led dialogue and emphasised the need for collaboration, trust, and inclusiveness to resolve lingering issues in the region.

“We must work together with mutual trust. Go back home, do more consultations, and embrace others. We must make this trip worthwhile by bringing peace, development, and a clean environment back to Ogoniland,” Tinubu said.

He asked ministers, the NNPCL, and the Rivers State Government to cooperate with the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) to achieve this mandate.

“It is a great honour for me to have this meeting, which is an opportunity to dialogue with the people of Ogoniland.

“It has been many years since your children and myself partnered to resist military dictatorship in this country. No one dreamt I would be in this chair as president, but we thank God.

“Many of your sons present here were my friends and co-travellers in the streets of Nigeria, Europe, and America. I know what to do in memory of our beloved ones so that their sacrifices will not be in vain,” the president said.

Earlier, Fubara thanked the president for his support of the Ogoni people and for welcoming an all-inclusive representation of the people to the Presidential Villa.

He said the meeting was a follow-up to an assignment the president gave him through the National Security Adviser.

Emphasising the importance of resuming oil operations in Ogoniland, the governor pledged the delegation’s commitment to adhering to the president’s instructions and providing the necessary support to achieve the government’s objectives.

“What we are doing here today is to concretise the love and respect we have for the president for being behind this meeting and for him to tell us to go back and continue the consultations with a timeline so that the resumption of oil production in Ogoniland will commence,” he said.

The National Security Adviser, on his part, commended the Ogoni people for their trust in President Tinubu and for embracing dialogue as a path to meaningful progress and enduring solutions.

“Guided by Mr. President’s vision that every voice is heard and every interest is considered, my office, the DSS, the government of Rivers State and the Minister of FCT embarked on a diligent and consultative process to assemble this delegation,” Ribadu said.

He noted that the over 50-member delegation that met with the president reflected the rich diversity of Ogoni society, representing various constituencies, interests, and viewpoints.

According to him, “The presence of this delegation is a testament to the Ogoni people’s readiness to engage constructively in the pursuit of peace, justice, and sustainable development.”

A representative of the Ogoni leadership, King Festus Babari Bagia Gberesaako XIII, the Gberemene of Gokana Kingdom, expressed the community leaders’ willingness to engage in the process of finding lasting solutions to the lingering challenges in Ogoniland.

Also, yesterday, the Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), urged the federal government to earmark $1trillion for immediate clean-up of the degraded Niger Delta environment and compensation for loss of livelihoods.

In a statement by 16 CSOs, the groups insisted that attempt to resume oil extraction in the region already ravaged by environmental neglect further exacerbated the suffering of the people and was an affront on their right to a safe environment.

The groups that signed the statement included Miideekor Environmental Development Initiative, Ogoni Solidarity Forum-Nigeria, South South Youths Initiative, Peoples Advancement Centre, Environmental Rights Action, Kebetkache women development centre, Social Action, Lekeh Development Centre and Rainbowwatch Development Centre.

Other signatories were Kallop Humanitarian and Environmental Centre, Pilex Centre, Oilwatch Nigeria, Health of Mother Earth Foundation, We The People, Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa and Rights Advocacy and Development Centre.

The coalition which claimed to be concerned civil society organisations in the Niger Delta met at the Port Harcourt office of Environmental Rights Action to deliberate on the recent invitation for a private meeting in Abuja to discuss the resumption of oil production in Ogoniland.

They condemned the nation’s dependence on fossil fuel, saying, “It is however insensitive for this administration to open any form of discussion with handpicked group of Ogoni leaders for such talks.”

Noting that the overall will of the majority of Ogonis was paramount in the resumption matter, the groups expressed their unequivocal condemnation of the planned resumption of oil exploration and production activities in Ogoniland.

They stressed that the decision disregarded the enduring environmental, social, and economic injustices faced by the Ogoni people and undermines efforts toward sustainable development, environmental justice, community empowerment and cleanup of the devastated environment.

The demands of the CSOs included that the federal government should “halt all plans for resumption of oil extraction in Ogoniland until there is meaningful consultation with the Ogoni people and full remediation of the damaged environment.

“That not one more oil well should be drilled in the Niger Delta and the government, and the oil companies should commence immediate and total cleanup of the region.

“One trillion United States Dollars should be earmarked for immediate clean up of the Niger Delta and compensation for loss of livelihoods. Immediate review of the Kangaroo Military trial and execution of ken Saro-Wiwa with other martyrs and their exoneration.

“Immediate and unconditional release of the confiscated Ken Saro-Memorial Bus sculpture held by Nigeria Customs since 2015. Full Implementation of the UNEP Report and ensuring that the clean-up and restoration of Ogoniland are prioritised and carried out transparently and effectively.”