Sanwo-Olu Reappoints Shittu as Chairman of Lagos SUBEB

Funmi Ogundare

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has reappointed Dr. Hakeem Babatunde Shittu as the Chairman of the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB), reaffirming his commitment to advancing reforms in the state’s basic education sector.

Shittu, a visionary leader, has played a pivotal role in transforming the state’s educational landscape. Under his leadership, LASUBEB has achieved remarkable progress, from improving infrastructure and enhancing teacher training to launching innovative learning programmes to elevate the educational outcomes for primary school students across Lagos.

In his acceptance speech, Shittu expressed gratitude for the opportunity to continue serving. He reiterated his commitment to advancing the state government’s goal of providing quality, accessible education for all.

“I am deeply honoured by this reappointment and remain dedicated to advancing Governor Sanwo-Olu’s vision of a robust and inclusive education system in Lagos State,” Shittu explained. “Together with my team, we will work tirelessly to create opportunities that will positively shape the future of our children.”

The reappointment reflects the state government’s ongoing dedication to fostering a strong educational foundation, ensuring that every child in the state has the tools to succeed and thrive in life.

