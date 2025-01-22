  • Wednesday, 22nd January, 2025

Rivers Confirms Outbreak of Bird Flu 

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt 

The Commissioner for Agriculture in Rivers State, Victor Kii, has confirmed an outbreak of avian influenza, commonly known as ‘Bird Flu’ disease in the state.

Kii, who confirmed the outbreak yesterday, disclosed that highly pathogenic avian influenza in a 3,000-capacity poultry farm was discovered in Iriebe, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers state on Thursday, January 17, 2025. 

The commissioner said the development is a matter of significant concern, assuring that the ministry had taken immediate and comprehensive measures to manage the situation and prevent any further spread of this disease.

Avian influenza poses a serious threat to poultry and can also affect human health. 

To ensure the safety of the poultry industry and the well-being of  communities in line with the Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s policy on food safety, Kii said  the Ministry of Agriculture has implemented many steps including immediate quarantine, sensitising the public on the disease and preventive method.

“ We are working  in collaboration with various organisations such as the Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN), Fowl Sellers Associations, Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association, on an awareness campaign to sensitise poultry farmers on the best practices to prevent the disease and to educate farmers and the public about avian influenza.

“The affected farm has been placed under strict quarantine to contain the outbreak and prevent any movement of birds or related products. Health professionals of the veterinary department of the ministry of agriculture in  collaboration with the Nigerian veterinary association of Nigeria has visited the farm. 

The birds have since been depopulated and the premises decontaminated with international best practices. Disinfectant chemicals have been provided for continuous decontamination of the farm,” he said.

He urged all poultry farmers and members of the public to report any unusual symptoms in birds, such as sudden death, decreased egg production, or respiratory distress. 

Kii added that “The Ministry of Agriculture is committed to safeguarding the health of our poultry industry and the public”, calling for the cooperation of all stakeholders to work together and remaining vigilant so as to mitigate the impact of the outbreak.

