Oyetola Seeks Increased Budgetary Provision for Marine, Blue Economy Ministry

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja





The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, yesterday advocated a greater budgetary provision for his Ministry.

He said this at the 2025 budget defense of the proposed total capital budget of N11,770,533,003 before the joint committee of the Senate on Marine Transport and House of Representatives Committee on Harbour, Maritime Education and Administration, Inland Waterways and Shipping Service.

Oyetola in his address said the quantum investment through the capital budget was necessary for the Ministry to deliver on its lofty mandate and potential

To this end, he noted that the overhead of N453,856,327 though inadequate was for the committee’s consideration.

“For clarity, I wish to state that three of the agencies under the Ministry, namely: NPA, NIMASA, and NSC, are fully self-funding and make significant remittances to the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF/TSA), the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Maritime Academy of Nigeria, Oron derives their funding from both the FGN Budget and Internally Generated Revenue.

“The Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN) based on my passionate plea has been readmitted into the budget for funding albeit and erroneously under the Federal Ministry of Transport. I trust that you will rectify this.”

Oyetola noted that the five agencies under the Fisheries and Aquaculture sector (Institutes and Colleges) were expected to come fully under the Ministry in the 2025 Budget and sought also the cooperation of the Joint Committees on it.

“The total capital appropriation for the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy in 2024 Budget is N10,848,512,984.

“The sum of N9,973,802,613 has been utilised/committed at the end of December 2024, remaining a balance of N874,710,371.

This will be expended in the 19 Quarter of 2025.”

In addition, he maintained that the sum of N191,086,917 was appropriated for overhead expenditure and that the sum of N191,086,917 was released up to December 2024.

“As a newly created Ministry our initial focus to set up enduring structures and systems for the effective management of the blue economy sector.

“The notable deficiencies in the sector such as general infrastructure decay, silted river courses, inadequate fish production, and inadequate river crafts require major attention. The Ministry is therefore initiating several projects and programmes aimed at addressing these challenges.

“The Ministry as you are aware is pleased with your review of the legal frameworks for the sector. On our part, we are also reinforcing the Ministry’s oversight and monitoring mandate over its Agencies. All of these require greater budgetary provisions.

“Under the 2024 Appropriation, the Ministry finalised the seven preparation of Nigeria’s National Blue Economy Strategy.

“Also, pursuant to its mandate and the charge given by Mr. President, the Ministry is developing Dry Ports at Ijebu-Ode and Moniya in Ogun State and Oyo State respectively.

“These IDPs are targeted for fast-tracked delivery to decongest the Western Port System. Design consultancies for the project are ongoing.

“As a quick response to the spate of boat mishaps on our inland waterways occasioned by increased traffic on waterways, the Ministry has targeted the provision of life jackets to the Riverine Communities in the states to boost safety of passengers.”

Continuing, Oyetola said, “Also, major programme to replace rickety wooden boats used for commercial transport with standardised crafts and capital dredging are planned for 2025.”

However, the National Assembly committee also faulted the lack of budget provisions for the dredging of major rivers in Nigeria most especially the Lake Chad Basin, River Nigeria and Benue, both for economic and safety reasons.

The Joint Committees headed by Senator Wasiu Eshinlokun, noted that the 2025 budget proposal by the Marine and Blue Economy was inadequate to tackle the challenges of the Ministry.