LAPO Reaffirms Commitment to Women Empowerment, Inclusion

In commemoration of the 2025 International Women’s Day, themed, “Accelerate Action,” LAPO Microfinance Bank has reaffirmed its commitment to championing female leadership, advancing financial inclusion, and creating equitable opportunities across its workforce and customer base.

In a statement signed by the company’s Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications, Oluremi Akande, the bank noted that with over 70 per cent of its lending portfolio dedicated to women-owned and led enterprises, LAPO has consistently empowered female entrepreneurs through easy access to credits, financial literacy programs, loans, and other social impact initiatives.

“To commemorate International Women’s Day, LAPO MfB organised a series of transformative initiatives in Nigeria. In Lagos, over 400 students from Oregun Senior and Junior High School engaged in financial literacy sessions, with similar initiatives, donating sanitary pads to over 100 girls at Wesley’s Secondary Schools. Sponsored the Guardian Women Festival 2025, where LAPO MfB equipped 500 women with tailored banking solutions and entrepreneurial guidance.



“Further amplifying its impact, the bank sponsored and actively participated in the Nigeria Magazine Networking and Awards Evening, which featured trailblazing speakers like Rolake Akinkugbe-Filani, Chief Mrs. Chinwe Ezenwa, and Paulette Watson MBE, as well as the Women Hangout and awards event convened by Oyinlola Sale bringing women in business and leadership together,” he said.

He added, “These events, sponsored by LAPO MfB, bring powerful insights on leadership, resilience, and business excellence. Other landmark engagements included the organic and maiden edition of ‘LAPO SME Connect 2025’, which focused on key themes of ‘the power of media on personal branding’ and Mental Health as Myth or Reality” providing opportunity for expert opinions on the subject while fostering collaboration among women entrepreneurs and industry leaders in Nigeria.”