FG Seeks Stakeholders’ Buy-in on Blue Economy Strategic Document

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja





The federal government in collaboration with other relevant stakeholders have gathered in Abuja to review, validate, and finalise action on Nigeria’s Blue Economy Strategic policy.

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, in his opening address stated that the workshop was timely because it came when the Ministry was focused on policy formulation and institutional capacity building alongside governance harmonisation to serve its purpose of boosting the economic fortunes of the country.

He observed that for Nigeria to unlock the full potential of its marine resources, a sustainable and strategic approach was required. The national blue economy document, amongst others, Oyetola assured, would serve as a roadmap for the sustainable development of the sector.

“I’m aware that the first National Consultative Workshop for formulating Nigeria’s Blue Economy Strategy was held from the 8th to 10th of April, 2024, here in Abuja.

“At the event, stakeholders from various sectors came together to contribute valuable inputs and recommendations for shaping the future of Nigeria’s Blue Economy.

“Following that, the African Union Inter-African Bureau for Animal Resources (AU-IBAR)’s consultant collated all contributions into a draft strategy, which we gathered here today to review, validate and finalise,” the Minister said.

In light of this, he urged participants to critically review the document to ensure it addresses the nation’s priorities comprehensively.

Speaking further, the Minister said under the initiative of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, Nigeria was embarking on an ambitious plan to upscale its blue economy to contribute significantly to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), hence, the creation of the Marine and Blue Economy Ministry in the first place.

Oyetola said Nigeria was blessed with vast coastline and diverse marine resources, with significant potential in sectors such as fisheries, aquaculture, tourism, marine transport, maritime security, renewable energy, and mineral resources.

“Unlocking the full potential of these sectors require a strategic, sustainable approach, built on research, collaboration, and public-private partnerships, including partnerships with organisations such as AU-IBAR, among others.

“This initiative aims to contribute significantly to Nigeria’s GDP, by midwifing the establishment of quantum numbers of small and medium-sized enterprises within the next decade in the sector to create jobs.

“The draft National Blue Economy Strategy represents Nigeria’s vision for a sustainable Blue Economy, and I urge all participants to critically review this document to ensure it addresses the nation’s priorities comprehensively.

“Your insights and contributions today will help shape actionable policies and frameworks for sustainable ocean and marine resource management,” he added.

Delivering his address, representative of the Africa Union, Georges Mba Asseko, stated that his Commission was aware that Nigeria’s marine sector holds vast coastal and mineral resources, even as he noted that the sector could only realise its potential and rapid progress when the different sectors of the economy were incorporated for a common goal.

“The Commission will continue to prioritise the blue economy as a gate dealer for Africa’s sustainable development and economic transformation,” Asseko assured.