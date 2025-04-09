  • Wednesday, 9th April, 2025

Olamide Set to Headline T-Pumpy’s Abuja Mega City Road Show

Business | 26 minutes ago

The CEO of T Pumpy Concept, a real estate company, Mr Akintayo Adaralegbe has announced that sensational musician and rapper, Olamide is set to headline his company’s Abuja Mega City Road Show set for today. The company plans to promote its real estate properties and lands in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) through this initiative. 

Ahead of this road show, the company earlier introduced a Mega Discount Programme offering amazing deals on prime real estate.  Founder of T-Pumpy Real Estate, Chief Akintayo Adaralegbe assured attendees of an electrifying experience, adding that Olamide’s presence would make the show even more remarkable.

He added that, “We are known for excellence. Bringing Olamide Badoo on board is a testament to our commitment to quality and entertainment. He is a talented artist who has proven his worth over the years. We invite all Abuja residents to join us for this special event. Our properties and lands are available at unbeatable prices. The discount programme runs until April 15th so this is the perfect time to invest in real estate.”

The road show promises to be one of the most exciting events in the city, with Olamide assuring fans of an unforgettable experience. Speaking about the show the artiste disclosed that, “It’s a celebration of culture, community, and the realest vibes! Let’s make history together! I promise to give my best and show the people why Abuja is the place to be right now. T-Pumpy has built a strong reputation as one of the best in the industry. That’s why I’m proud to partner with them at this moment.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.