NGOs Urge NEDC to Prioritise Community-led Initiatives

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

The Association of NGOs (ANGO), an umbrella body of all non-governmental organisations, community based organisations and faith based organisations in Gombe State has urged the Northeast Development Commission (NEDC) to prioritise community-led initiatives in its projects and interventions to address the region’s developmental challenges.

ANGO made the call yesterday during a visit to the office of the commission in Gombe State by its newly elected officials led by the chairman, Bachama Yusuf.

During the meeting, Yusuf emphasised the need for the NEDC to tackle key issues such as targeting, socio-economic dilemmas, citizens’ participation, publicity, and feedback mechanisms.

He pointed at the alarming poverty rate in the region, with over 70 percent of the population in some states living below the poverty line opining that to address this, the NEDC should ensure equitable distribution of resources and promote sustainable development.

According to him, prioritising community-led initiatives will ensure that development projects are tailored to the specific needs of local communities.

The association also emphasised the need for the NEDC to ensure that resources are distributed equitably to address the socio-economic dilemmas facing the region.

Responding, the state Coordinator of the NEDC, Usman Mohamed, expressed appreciation to the NGOs umbrella association for identifying with him and the commission, promising to work with civil society organisations to provide impactful projects in the state