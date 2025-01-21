Tanker Explosion: NUPENG Mourns, Tasks FG on Repair of Roads

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has sent condolences to families of victims of last Saturday’s petrol tanker explosion in Suleja, Niger State, urging the government to ensure speedy rehabilitation of the roads.

In a statement jointly signed by Williams Akporeha and Olawale Afolabi, President and General Secretary, respectively of NUPENG, the union tasked the federal government to mandate its relevant agencies to begin sensitising Nigerians on the danger of scooping fuel from scenes of petrol tanker accidents.

“The union takes this opportunity to urgently appeal to the federal government to repair bad roads to prevent such incidents and to intensify efforts in sensitising the public about the dangers of scooping fuel from accidental situations of petroleum trucks on highways.

“As a responsible organisation, NUPENG collaborates annually with relevant agencies, including the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the police, and state traffic management

agencies, to train our drivers on road safety.

“The union is committed to continuously training and retraining our members on best driving and safety practices. We stand in solidarity with the affected families and the entire Dikko community in Niger State. We commend the emergency responders who bravely extinguished the fire and rescued many injured victims,” the organisation added.

It urged all relevant authorities to provide the necessary support and medical care to those injured and to take measures to prevent future tragedies. “May the souls of the departed rest in peace, and may their families find the strength to bear these irreparable losses,” it added.