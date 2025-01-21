Sanwo-Olu Receives New Lagos Speaker

•It’s beginning of new dawn, harmonious relationship, Meranda declares

Segun James





Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, received the new Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Mojisola Lasbat Meranda, and other principal officers of the assembly, on a courtesy visit, at his office, in Alausa, Ikeja.

The speaker was received by Sanwo-Olu and his Deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, shortly before the commencement of the weekly State Executive Council meeting.

Sanwo-Olu led the Speaker and her delegation to the Council Chamber, where she was received with a standing ovation.

Merande pledged to continue harmonious work relationship between the arms of Government In Lagos State.

The Principal Officers that accompanied Madam Speaker were Deputy Speaker: Hon Mojeed Fatai (Ibeju-Lekki State Constituency 1), Majority Leader: Hon. Temitope Adedeji (Ifako Ijaiye 1), Deputy Majority Leader, Hon. Richard Kasunmu (Ikeja 2) , Chief Whip, Hon. David Setonji (Badagry 2) and Deputy Chief Whip, Hon. Sanni Babatunde (Kosofe 1).

Thirty-two members of the State House of Assembly had on Monday 13th January, impeached the embattled State Assembly Speaker, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa.

The Deputy Speaker, Meranda, was elected to replace Obasa while the Chief Whip, Hon Mojeed Fatai was elected as the Deputy Speaker.

The motion to remove Obasa was moved Under Matters of Urgent Public Importance by Hon. Femi Saheed.

Saheed stated that in line with the provision of section 92(2) (C) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, accused Obasa of gross misconduct and poor leadership which included perpetual lateness to legislative sessions and meetings; highhandedness and lack of regard for members.

Saheed also revealed that the former Speaker was accused of gross abuse of office and privileges; intimidation and oppression of members by inciting members against one another amongst others.

He mentioned that Obasa also practised an authoritarian and undemocratic leadership style in discharging his duties. He, therefore, moved the motion for impeachment.

Following the adoption of the motion, the impeachment was made by the 32 members through a voice vote.