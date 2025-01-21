Pamodzi Backs Chelle ahead of 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Femi Solaja

Pamodzi Sports Marketing, a leader in sports marketing, sponsorship, hospitality and rights acquisition business with operations in Nigeria, has called on Nigerians to support the Super Eagles and the technical crew led by new Head Coach Eric Chelle ahead of the resumption of the qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in March.

Chelle was appointed as the head coach of the Super Eagles this month, and Pamodzi believes what the Malian needs now is our prayers and support rather than dwelling on his suitability or capability.

“The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) made the decision to hire Chelle and we at Pamodzi share in the sentiments expressed by Ibrahim Gusau, the NFF president that the coach can and will deliver the 2026 FIFA World Cup ticket,” said Mike Itemuagbor, the Chief Executive Officer of Pamodzi Sports Marketing.

Itemuagbor expressed his delight with the promise made by Shehu Dikko, the Chairman of the National Sports Commission, to give the NFF the necessary support to get the Super Eagles to return to the FIFA World Cup after missing out the last time.

“Nigerians should queue behind what Dikko said and give the new man in charge of the Super Eagles all the support and motivation he needs. Chelle’s success will be our success and a return to the World Cup and a good outing at this year’s Africa Cup of Nations will help a great deal in opening up businesses for a lot of people.

“Major football tournaments, such as the FIFA World Cup and the Africa Cup of Nations, are sporting events that capture the attention of millions of fans around the globe. They not only provide spectacular moments and entertainment but also have a profound economic impact especially on not only the host nation but also the countries taking part.

“One of such impacts is brand sponsorships which plays a massive role in the economics of football as companies invest heavily in associating their brands with prestigious tournaments and the senior national team, leveraging the visibility to boost sales,’ added Itemuagbor who also harped on its social and political benefits.

“Football is the greatest unifying factor in Nigeria and has become a large employer of labour. When the Super Eagles succeed, Nigerians are happy and attracts more investments in the sector.”

The Super Eagles will resume their campaign in March with two games against Rwanda away at the Amahoro stadium in Kigali and Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio stadium in Uyo.

The Nigerians are fifth on the group table with three points, four adrift of leaders Rwanda, South Africa and Republic of Benin after drawing three and lost one of the four games they have played.