NPFL: Ikorodu City Players, Match Officials Held Hostage in Ibadan

The ugly side of the NPFL again came to the fore last night after angry fans of Shooting Stars allegedly held players and officials of Ikorodu City hostage following a 0-0 draw.

Ikorodu City team bus was vandalised by the home fans, while the police had a hard time trying to prevent them from gaining access to the dressing room where the Lagos team retired to after the game.

The visiting team were held at the stadium for at least two hours after the game.

They needed the assurance of a military escort before they would make their way out of the stadium in Ibadan.

Meanwhile, Rivers United cut back Remo Stars lead at the top of the NPFL to five points after they beat them courtesy of a late goal.

Boluwaji David headed an 84th match winner for Rivers United to consolidate second place in the standings with 55 points from 32 matches.

Enyimba came from behind to win ‘The Oriental Derby’ against Abia Warriors 2-1.

The home win has lifted them to seventh in the standings with 46 points.

In the battle of the mid-table teams, Kwara United held hosts Plateau United to a scoreless draw, while Nasarawa United moved out of the relegation zone thanks to a 2-0 win over fellow strugglers Akwa United.

Bottom team Lobi Stars were held at home by Sunshine Stars to a 1-1 draw, Emile home team Katsina United and Bayelsa United played out a 1-1 draw and Niger Tornadoes were 2-0 winners over El Kanemi Warriors.