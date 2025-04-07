Puma, LaLiga Launch Official Ball for End of Season Final

A brand-new official match ball, PUMA Órbita Fuego has been unveiled to elevate the experience for players and fans during the thrilling final stages of the LALIGA EA SPorts & LALIGA Hypermotion seasons.

Engineered for optimal precision and speed, Órbita Fuego promises to contribute significantly to an exhilarating end to the season.

Additionally, tests have proven this ball to be the brightest on camera this year, adding extra visibility during crucial matches.

The ball’s release coincides with LALIGA’s latest campaign, “Don’t Let the Ball Burn You,” highlighting one of the tightest and most fiercely contested season finales in recent history. The PUMA Órbita Fuego stands as the centrepiece of this campaign, symbolizing how players who handle pressure will ultimately rise above the rest.

Constructed with innovative materials and cutting-edge technology, the PUMA Órbita Fuego meets the rigorous demands of high-performance football. Its seamless large-panel design ensures outstanding stability during flight, while the textured 1.1mm PU 3D surface guarantees precise control and an exceptional touch on every pass and strike.

A unique ball for a fiery season fun- ÓRBITA FUEGO, arrives at a pivotal moment in an already intense competition. Ten teams are currently battling to avoid relegation in LALIGA EA SPORTS, making this one of the closest seasons ever. In fact, the current leader holds the lowest points tally (66) in four seasons, and there’s a mere three-point gap between first and second place. Remarkably, the 18th-placed team has accumulated 27 points, the highest in the last six seasons (tied with the 2022-23 season).

In LALIGA Hypermotion clubs are still in with a chance to finish in the top six, with eight teams (Granada CF, UD Almería, Real Oviedo, SD Huesca, CD Mirandés, R. Racing Club, Levante UD, and Elche CF) still vying for direct promotion. Meanwhile, 12 sides remain involved in the relegation battle.

As the decisive moments of the LALIGA season unfold, the introduction of ÓRBITA FUEGO sets the stage for greatness. The ball is burning, and only the bravest will ask for it.