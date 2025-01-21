Oborevwori’s MORE Agenda Gets Boost As Obiodeh Pays WAEC Fees for 100 Students in Isoko South 

Delta State Commissioner for Lands, Surveys and Urban Development, Chief Emamusi Obiodeh, Tuesday, paid the enrolment fees for 100 students across Isoko South Local Government Area of the state for the upcoming West African Examinations Council (WAEC).

The project, which is sponsored by the Emamusi Obiodeh Foundation, will gulp N3,500,000.

Speaking during the presentation in Oleh, the commissioner who outlined the criteria for the selection of the 100 students across secondary schools in Isoko South LGA, said the gesture was in line with the “Opportunities for All” mantra in Governor Oborevwori’s MORE Agenda.

Represented by his Special Assistant on Media and publicity, Mr Obaro Ubara, the commissioner said: “The criteria was simply based on merit, pointing out that there was no political consideration as to which political parties their parents or guardians belong to.

“Governor Oborevwori’s MORE Agenda is giving opportunities to all irrespective of political affiliations. So, there was no political consideration but simply based on merit.”

Obiodeh used the opportunity to admonish the selected students to live up to the expectations of those who committed huge resources into their education, assuring them that more opportunities abound so long as they excel in their academic pursuits.

Receiving the cheque from the commissioner on behalf of the students, the Chairman, All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS) in Isoko South, Mrs Bridget Onojerame, commended Obiodeh for the kind gesture, describing it as unprecedented and worthy of commendation and emulation.

ST. MICHAEL’S COLLEGE OLEH

1. Adam Salvation (M)

2. Egbo Edith Uyoyou (F)

3. Igoni Oghenerabome (F)

4. Aforkoghene Better (F)

5. Okwataiko Godstime (M)

6. America Oroh Richard (M)

EMIYE GIRLS’ GRAMMAR SCHOOL OLEH

1. Ododor Endurance

2. Simon Beauty

3. Oghenewero Aroma

4. Emamuzou Success

5. Odinwere Dominion Favour

6. Anthony Faith (F)

EMORE GRAMMAR SCHOOL OLEH

1. Godspower Favour Evawere (F)

2. Umukoro Faith (F)

3. Obaroakpo Stephanie Iruaboghene (F)

4. Agbaza Uyoyou (D)

5. Edowhoru Daniel (M)

6. James Ovie (M)

IGBIDE GRAMMAR SCHOOL

1. Ogheneovo Iruaboghene (M)

2. Christopher Hope (F)

3. Bodila Friday (M)

4. Okoro Favour (F)

5. Warri Fidelis (M)

6. Aghara Salem (M)

*OWODOKPOKPO GRAMMAR SCHOOL

1. Bournvita Praise Ovuokero (F)

2. Fidelis Bright (M)

3. Henry Angela (F)

4. Samson Doris (F)

5. Samuel Position (M)

6. Bournvita Precious Aruoriwo (F)

IRRI GRAMMAR SCHOOL

1. Odumo Oke Gift (F)

2. Isilar Othuke Abraham (M)

3. Omotekoba Otite Kevin (M)

4. Odeareduo Iruoghene Joy (F)

5. Etim Silvanus (M)

6. Ikechukwu Stephen (M)

*OLOMORO COMPREHENSIVE HIGH SCHOOL

1. Atikini Onome (F)

2. Paul Oghenekomeno Consider (F)

3. Urie Praise (M)

4. Matthew Iruoghene Abigail (F)

5. Arukemo Favour (F)

6. Ejenawho Uyoyou (F)

ADA SECONDARY SCHOOL ADA-IRRI

1. Simeon Happy

2. Christian Onoriode

3. Andrew Jude

4. Osokpo Faith

5. Gabriel Erezina

ADAM’S MEMORIAL SECONDARY SCHOOL ARAYA

1. Abel Oghenewoke (M)

2. Abighe Precious (F)

3. Johnson Ajiri (M)

4. Ogagona Gift (F)

5. Onoriode Favour (M)

6. Ogwaridu Promise (M)

EMEDE GRAMMAR SCHOOL

1. Christopher Salvation (M)

2. Urueme Glory (F)

3. Igho Mercy (F)

4. Solomon Jennifer (F)

5. Utoware Victoria (F)

6. Ogba Success (F)

UZERE GRAMMAR SCHOOL

1. Imonidhoma Iruoghene (M)

2. Ajuwa Sandra (F)

3. Lugard Oghenekaro Andrew (M)

4. David My-Honey (M)

5. Uzienu Merit (F)

6. Samson Mercy (F)

ENWHE COMPREHENSIVE HIGH SCHOOL

1. Abednego Favour

2. Michael Praise

3. Edafe O. Desire

4. Agori Evi

5. Jonathan Precious

6. Monday Noel

UMEH GRAMMAR SCHOOL

1. Isaiah Peace (F)

2. Isaiah Kingsley (M)

3. Godwin Princess (F)

4. Alex Onoriode Princess (F)

5. Godwin Blessing (F)

6. Aronasa Joel (M)

ABIOGU GRAMMAR SCHOOL EWOKPAKA

1. Fidelis Julie Ogheneofejiro (F)

2. Sunny Oviezino Ernest (M)

3. Idume Kelvin Elohozino (M)

4. Omodeka Peter Obokparo (M)

5. Uvo Gideon Josephus (M)

IDHEZE GRAMMAR SCHOOL IDHEZE-IRRI

1. Michael Oghenetega (M)

2. Oregbor Christiana (F)

3. Edafe Faith (F)

4. Fregene Joy (F)

5. Orukpe Faith (F)

6. Odhegba Favour (F)

IKPIDE GRAMMAR SCHOOL IKPIDE-IRRI

1. Oseghe Manacy (F)

2. Okoye Samuel (M)

3. Edigbe John (M)

4. William Godstime (M)

5. Ketty Princess (F)

6. Japhet Divine (M)

URO GRAMMAR SCHOOL URO-IRRI

1. Aaron Beauty (F)

2. Akporube Iruoghene (F)

3. Akpebe Happiness (F)

4. Igbuku Jeremiah (M)

5. Orie Clementina (F)

6. Sergeant Divine (M)