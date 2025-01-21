  • Tuesday, 21st January, 2025

Nigeria, China Move to Deepen Economic Co-operation, Sustainable Development

Business | 41 minutes ago

The Director-General of the Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership (NCSP), Mr Joseph Tegbe, is currently visiting China to bolster China-Nigeria relations and to foster economic and sustainable development between both countries,in line with the renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Partnership DG, with the Nigerian delegation,  on Monday were at the headquarters of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) of the People’s Republic of China where they were received by the NDRC Deputy Chairman, Mr. Zhao Chenxin, and other top officials, as well as the Nigerian diplomatic community and the Chinese Business Community.

Tegbe is expected to cement strategic agreements in line President Tinubu’s vision, with China for national growth and in vital sectors of the economy such as agriculture, to boost food security, alternative energy for developing renewable energy sources, healthcare, mining for harnessing of Nigeria’s mineral resources to drive economic growth, education to strengthen Nigeria institutions and promote cultural exchange.

Other areas include technology, to foster innovation and advancement, and the support initiative of China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The visit of the NCSP ‘s DG underscores the federal government’s commitment to establishing strong bilateral relations and supporting Nigeria’s economic diversification plans, infrastructure development, technology transfer, and job creation to foster mutually beneficial collaboration between the two nations.

