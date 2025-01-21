2027: APC Chieftain Vows to Mobilise Support for Seyi Tinubu’s Gov’ship Ambition

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Isaac Balami, has vowed to mobilise youths in Lagos State and across the country to support the governorship ambition of Seyi Tinubu.

Balami, in a statement issued Tuesday, however, berated another chieftain of the party, Joe Igbokwe, for saying ruling Lagos is not a job for the boys in a recent post on his verified Facebook page.

He noted that if the president’s son agrees to run in the next Lagos governorship election, he would come out with his army of youth supporters to support him.

Balami, a former Deputy Campaign Manager for Obi/Datti in the 2023 elections, stressed that despite his respect for Igbokwe whom he had known to be a youth advocate, his position on this matter is archaic and does not have a place in modern democracy that is chiefly driven by young and innovative minds.

He said: “If Seyi Tinubu agrees to run in the next Lagos governorship election, I will come all out with my army of youth supporters to support him because he’s a young man.

“I had suffered serious blow in the past years because they saw that I was young and ambitious. This is the time to change the practice of gerontocracy for the good of Lagosians.”

The former spokesman of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) expressed shock that the controversial comment could originate from Igbokwe’s page, saying that good political actors would always stand with what they believe in.

He added: “I had thought Igbokwe believes so much in the potential of the Nigerian youths. I believe that like everyone of us, he knows that the future of this great country lies in the hands of its vibrant youths. It’s therefore contradictory to say otherwise.

“There is no doubt that young people are taking over economically and politically. Historically, good governance is associated with young people who are in leadership positions.

“This is a fact Igbokwe knows and should defend because he started benefitting from politics very early in life. It was Lagos that reshaped his growth politically. This didn’t start at his current age. The opportunity created for Igbokwe helped him to have a say in Lagos politics. This is why he should leave Seyi Tinubu alone henceforth.”

Balami recalled that Yakubu Gowon was only 32 years when he ruled Nigeria, adding that his achievements were unmatched.

He said Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu led Biafra at 33, while Obafemi Awolowo emerged Premier of Western Nigeria only at 37; Peter Obi was handed the mantle as early as 46, whereas Donald Duke became the Cross River State governor at 37 years.

According to him, “My group and I are ready to mobilise support for Seyi Tinubu should he decide to accept his endorsement by the various groups. We will do this to change the notion that the Lagos State governorship seat is reserved for a certain age.”