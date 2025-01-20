Katsina Govt Holds Strategic Workshop on Economic Diversification for SMEs

Arthur Eriye

Katsina State Government under the leadership Gov. Dikko Radda is stepping up efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s non-oil export market by empowering businesses and driving economic diversification.

Speaking at a workshop with the theme, “Unlocking Katsina State Export Potentials: Strategies for Success,” organised by the Katsina State Investment Promotion Agency (KIPA), Gov. Radda outlined the state’s export priorities. Katsina is a significant producer of exportable commodities such as sesame, hibiscus flower, Gum Arabic, soybeans, millet, and sorghum, and the government is keen to leverage these assets for economic growth.

Radda highlighted agriculture as the backbone of Katsina’s economy, with his administration focusing on subsidized farm inputs and expanded irrigation initiatives to enhance productivity.

(SMEs), the government has launched an Enterprises Development Agency and secured a N5 billion matching fund from the Bank of Industry. This funding aims to improve business growth and create jobs, further strengthening the state’s economic foundation.

KIPA Director-General Ibrahim Tukur-Jikamshi stressed Katsina’s untapped potential in agriculture, textiles, livestock, and minerals, while acknowledging key challenges like limited market research and restricted access to funding.

With Katsina ranking fifth nationally in ease of doing business, the state is positioning itself as a hub for economic transformation. The workshop offered SMEs actionable strategies to overcome these challenges, fostering an environment for export growth.