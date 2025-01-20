Expert Urges Nigerian Writers to Explore AI Tools for Optimum Performance

Sunday Okobi

As more people continue to explore fast-spreading Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology across several industries, Nigerian writers have been tasked to explore these modern tools in optimising their processes, especially with bridging misinformation.

According to a United Kingdom-based data scientist and technical writer of Nigerian heritage, Brain John Aboze, the mass adoption of artificial tools like ChatGPT, and others, can help writers “with brainstorming, tackling writer’s block, simplifying complex ideas, and refining writing style.”

Aboze, who is an AI technical writer with prominent AI startups like Deepchecks, Lakera and Neptune AI, further admonished writers to be wary of “AI Washing, where tools are marketed as AI-powered without meaningful functionality,” and to use the tools ethically as AI “can generate incorrect or misleading information (a phenomenon known as ‘hallucination’) when used to generate entire pieces and can impact the writer’s integrity and credibility.”

He also addressed the risk of AI being used to create misinformation, such as with deepfakes, stating that the technology “also holds immense potential to combat these challenges,” noting that the technology remains neutral until applied by humans.

The experienced data scientist, who worked for Axa Mansard and FairMoney while he was based in Nigeria, further explained that this is possible because “It (AI technology) can detect fake news, automate fact-checking, and flag biased or false narratives, much like it transformed spam detection.”

He added that “Concepts like ‘AI-as-a-judge,’ where one AI system evaluates the outputs of another AI system, add an extra layer of accountability and reliability.”

Aboze further tasked the government to assist in the mass adoption of AI technology for its positive benefits, noting that AI can, for instance, enhance the accessibility of written content for individuals with disabilities through tools like convert text-to-speech, plain language rephrasing, sign language translation, eye-tracking and speech generation, among others.

He said, “The cost of AI remains prohibitive, with most providers based outside Africa and no subsidies for emerging markets. Fine-tuning AI to reflect Nigeria’s cultural and linguistic diversity is computationally and financially demanding. Awareness of AI is growing, especially among the youth, but targeted training is essential. Skills like AI literacy and prompt engineering can help users craft effective queries, as ‘garbage in, garbage out’ is still prevalent with these systems.”