Ex-CDS Irabor: Army Made Significant Contributions to National Growth, Development  

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor (Retired), yesterday said the Nigerian Army (NA), has made significant contributions to national growth and development, beyond their traditional defence and security duties through the dedication and sacrifices of military personnel, some of whom have paid the supreme price through service to the nation.



General Irabor also said that the army has a long history of heritage and achievements with documented victories in both World Wars, peacekeeping operations, and internal security operations across the country.

The former CDS urged the army to continue to synergise with other security agencies, respect rules of law, and subordinate self to civil authority.



A statement by Director Army Public Relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, said that General Irabor said this during the Army Headquarters Departments and Commands West African Social Activities (WASA) 2024 held at the Army Headquarters Garrison, Mogadishu Cantonment, Abuja.

He called on personnel of the Nigerian Army (NA) to remain steadfast in upholding their constitutional responsibilities and democratic values.



General Irabor who was the Special Guest of Honour commended the sacrifices and dedication of personnel, encouraging them to remain vigilant and focused on their duties.

He highlighted the richness and cultural diversity of Nigerian soldiers which he described as source of strength for effectiveness.



The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede emphasized the significance of WASA as a platform to celebrate national heritage and promote unity, camaraderie and esprit de corps among personnel and their families.

The COAS stated that the event also avails the command the opportunity to thank God and appreciate personnel for their individual and collective contributions to peace and security of the citizens.

The COAS averred that WASA showcases the Nigerian Army’s diverse ethnic heritage, rich cultural traditions, extensive geographical representation, and huge expectations of Nigerians in NA’s commitment to addressing security challenges.



The Army Chief appreciated the continued support and cooperation of other security and sister agencies in the execution of various operations, assuring that the NA will continue to foster stronger partnerships to enhance collective capacity to address the nation’s security challenges.



Earlier in his address of welcome, the Commander, Army Headquarters Garrison, Major General Koko Isoni stressed that the tradition of WASA dated back to the era of the second World War, during which officers, soldiers and their families come together to socialize in a relaxed mood to mark the end of the year’s activities.

He said that the event also serves as a vehicle to enhance espirit de corps and the spirit of brotherliness within the NA.

The WASA is an annual event that brings together military personnel and their families to promote unity, camaraderie, and esprit de corps.