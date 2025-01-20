EDSIEC Chair, Others Sue Okpebholo over Commission’s Dissolution, Demands N620m

Wale Igbintade

The Chairman and members of the Edo State Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC), have sued the Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, over the dissolution of the Commission.

The claimants were asking the court to declare the dissolution of EDSIEC illegal and unconstitutional, and restrain the governor from inaugurating a new chairman and members for the Commission.



The claimants were Hon. Justice James Uyi Oyomire (rtd.), Mrs. Gladys Idahor, Uduafi Gabriel, Mr. Felix, Ebhota, Mr. Anthony Okekuoyen , Mr. Michael Ekhaisomi, and Mr. Vincent Aimienota

Listed as defendants alongside the Edo State governor, were the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Edo State, Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Jonathan Aifuobhokhan, Asein Victor, and Ighomo Thomas, Imafidon Osarodion, Dr. Suleman Ikhuoria, Hon. Anthony Aikpogjome, Umoru Habib Frank, and Aremiyau Momoh.



The claimants, in suit number NICN/B/03/2025, filed by their lawyer, Gabriel Uduafi, were also asking the court to stop the new appointees from performing the Commission’s functions until the case was resolved.

Additionally, the claimants demanded N484,898,056.55 representing salaries from November 2024 to March 2027, as well as a 23 per cent annual interest on the amount.



The claimants also asked for N100 million as aggravated damages for the alleged unlawful actions against them, and additional N35 million for legal fees.

The claimants, in thier Originating Summons stated that they were appointed to EDSIEC for a fixed term of five years, from March 23, 2022, to March 23, 2027, and that their removal could only occur through specific constitutional procedures for incapacity or misconduct, neither of which applied to them.



They claimed that the dissolution of the Commission, as announced in a “Government Special Announcement” on December 17, 2024, violated both the Nigerian Constitution and Edo State laws.

In a 20-paragraph affidavit deposed to by the first claimant (Justice Oyomire rtd.), he stated that none of the claimants had been accused of misconduct or incapacitated to perform their duties.

No date has been fixed for hearing of the suit.