New Executives for De Gems Exclusive Club Emerge

De Gems Exclusive Club of Iperu marked a historic transition at its Secretariat with the inauguration of a new executive officers.

The ceremony signified the seamless handover of leadership from the outgoing Executives led by Adebayo Salami to the incoming Executive under the stewardship of Oluwasegunfunmi Oso, in strict adherence to the provisions of the club’s constitution.

For the new leadership under Oso as the new Mayor, he expressed gratitude for the trust reposed in him and promised to build on the legacy of his predecessors.

“Having played a pivotal role in the transition process, his wealth of experience and leadership acumen were evident, ensuring a promising future for the club,” Oso said.

Having completed two consecutive terms of two years each, Salami handed over the baton to his successor in a ceremony filled with gratitude and optimism.

In his address, Salami reflected on the achievements of his administration, which he attributed to divine grace and the collective efforts of the members.

“The journey that began four years ago, initially planned as a single two-year term, has come to an end. Indeed, man proposes, but God disposes. To God be all the glory,” he remarked.

He commended the members and committees for their unwavering support and contributions, which resulted in landmark accomplishments.

The outgoing Mayor also highlighted the successful admission of new members, whose dedication and fresh ideas have enriched the club’s vibrancy,while praising his successor.

“Having served as my Vice Mayor for two terms and also as Vice under the Pioneer Mayor, he possesses unparalleled experience. No one is more qualified to lead De Gems Exclusive Club of Iperu at this time.”

The inauguration provided an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of the outgoing Exco while ushering in the new leadership team. The executive members are as follows:

Adebayo Salami, Mayor; Oluwasegunfunmi Oso, Vice Mayor; Muyideen Oyefusi, Scribe; Oluwadamilare Talib ,Purser; Kehinde Awoyemi, Treasurer; Oluwafemi Alaba Oyeti, Public Relations Officer (P.R.O.)

Others are Abayomi Osinowo, Social Secretary; Adeboye Elepe, Chief Whip; Bisi Odubona, Deputy Chief Whip.

While the incoming executives include, Oluwasegunfunmi Oso, Mayor; Oluwafemi Alaba Oyeti, Vice Mayor; Abidemi Mate, Scribe; Oluwadamilare Talib, Purser; Adeboye Elepe, Social Secretary; Bisi Odubona, Chief Whip.